Has Arteta made Arsenal practically unbeatable this season?

I am very glad that the World Cup is nearly over and we can get back to watching our beloved Arsenal get back to our title challenge, and we may as well win the FA cup and the Europa League while we are at it.

Mikel Arteta and our young Arsenal team had the heartbreak of missing out on a place in the Top Four right at the end of last season, and it was clear that our squad was thin and that injuries were partly to blame for our end of season slump, but it would appear that Arteta has used that disappointment to give our team the mentality of not wanting to lose any more games in the future.

From the last game of last season against Everton, Arsenal started a winning run including pre-season and the new season that stretched to 11 games in a row.

Arteta addressed our lack of backups by bringing in 5 players, but only Jesus and Zinchenko have played a major part so far, with Turner in as backup keeper, Marquinhos being nursed as a star of the future, and Fabio Vieira recovering from his injuries and settling in to London life. Yes, Arteta and Edu had to spend a good few quid on those five, but we hardly had to win jackpots at 10 free no deposit casinos to pay for the last three incoming plaers mentioned. The rest of our title-leading squad are simply made up of our improving youngsters.

So, after our 11 game winning run, we unluckily lost to Man United despite being the better team, but we maintained our spot at the top of the table, and since then we have played 17 more games up to now, including our Dubai Cup games.

Despite the fact that most of the time we were playing two games a week, the only TWO games we have lost in that 17 game run were our League Cup game with Brighton, where Arteta played a decidedly second string side, and a Europa League tie away at PSV, with also a good amount of our regular starters missing.

The only real avoidable “blip” in our awesome run was the draw away at Southampton, but as they are a bit of a bogey team for the Gunners and the match was sandwiched between our double header against PSV, I think we can accept such a minor setback in the great scheme of things.

I absolutely loved the way that Arteta has instilled the winning mentality into the side, and watching how we easily disposed of both Lyon and AC Milan in Dubai makes me think that Arteta won’t allow our players to rest until we have won every single game this season.

On our return to the Premier League on Boxing Day, we will also have Elneny, Zinchenko and Smith-Rowe available in the squad, and Fabio Vieira looks fully integrated and ready to play a big part too. The future is bright, the future is Red and White!

And if we get the icing on the cake in Mykhalo Mudryk, I honestly don’t see us getting beaten again….

Can you?

Sam P