Are Arsenal preparing to let Tierney leave with reported interest from La Liga?

By September 1st, Kieran Tierney may not be an Arsenal player. Reports suggest Real Sociedad wants him, and Arsenal are keen on cashing in.

The Scottish international’s favour at Arsenal seems to have run out. Arteta prefers Oleksander Zinchenko for his left-back. With Zinchenko injured, the fact that the Spaniard opted to play new man Jurrien Timber at left-back with Tierney on the bench spelled doom for the 26-year-old if he was to stay

As per the Athletic, Real Sociedad is keen to allow Tierney to enjoy what he loves doing: playing regular football. The La Liga side is eager to work out a loan deal with Arsenal but could agree to have an obligation to buy into the agreement.

As Alan Smith admitted a while ago, the ex-Celtic man is a top talent but unfortunately, he isn’t suited to Arteta’s style. Gooners love him, and it will be hard for some of them to watch him leave.

“Kieran Tierney’s attitude is first class, but that kind of attacking left-back bombing down the outside and getting crosses in doesn’t seem to be the way that Arteta wants to go. He likes to play with an inverted fullback.

“Defensively, one against one, he is better than Zinchenko. It looks like he might leave the club, which is a shame because the fans love him.

“They love his attitude. He deserves to be playing every week, and whoever gets him will be signing a good player and person.”

I know that Arteta really must trim his squad before the season starts, but should we really let Tierney leave?

Darren N

