Are Arsenal proving that last season was not a fluke?

Arsenal’s Consistency and Memorable Victory

Arsenal have been demonstrating their consistency in the early stages of this season, dispelling any notions of being a one-hit wonder. They’ve shown their ability to compete in every game they’ve played, including the recent 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Among their four games, the 3-1 victory over Manchester United stands out as the most memorable heading into the international break. Despite Manchester United’s recent struggles, they remain a team capable of causing upsets. However, on this occasion, it wasn’t Arsenal who fell victim to an upset.

While some might argue that the result was somewhat fortunate, with United having a goal disallowed for offside in the dying minutes, Arsenal’s clinical finishing ability was on full display as they scored two late goals to defeat a top-six rival.

Although it’s still early in the Premier League season, Manchester City appears to be the front-runner. Nevertheless, Arsenal has shown that they are a force to be reckoned with. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the team seems to have a clear plan and identity.

Arsenal fans have reason to be optimistic about this season, thanks to Arteta. The Gunners have regained their footing, and their clinical finishing makes them a formidable opponent. The addition of very promising players like Declan Rice and Havertz, along with the growth of young talents like Bukayo Saka and Martinelli, further enhances their prospects.

While Arsenal has faced challenges recently, there is a sense that they are on an upward trajectory. Their recent performances indicate that they are better prepared to compete at the highest level. Whether they can maintain this level of form and contend for major titles remains to be seen, but it’s an exciting time for Arsenal fans.

It’s hoped that those who doubted Arsenal’s success last season as a fluke are beginning to acknowledge that they are indeed a team with sustained potential and not a one-hit wonder.

Darren N

