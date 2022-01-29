Are Arsenal proving that they aren’t serious about the top four? (Opinion)

Arsenal missed out on the chance to move into fourth place when failing to beat Burnley last weekend, but it is their actions in the current window which is casting real doubt on our campaign’s aspirations.

We had to request the postponement of our match against Spurs recently, and have since allowed three further players to leave the club in Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers.

I get that none of those who have departed have played much of a role in our first-team of late, and that we only have the one competition to concentrate on going forwards, but the fact that we have already had to postpone one league match should be testament enough to the fact that a squad is needed.

We’ve never been the luckiest when it comes to injuries, and I don’t think our disciplinary record of red cards has gone unnoticed in recent weeks either, and I simply can’t accept that our club believes our current quota of players is sufficient to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four.

Playing in the Champions League is becoming a bit of a distant memory, and we actually have every chance of securing a return to the competition with a strong finish to the current campaign. I get that they tried to think big with their attempt to sign Vlahovic, a move I fully backed, but there simply has to be a back-up option as qualifying for the CL for the new term would be a massive step in the right direction for us.

Has the club let us down this month so far? Could there still be a big signing or two this month?

Patrick