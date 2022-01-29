Are Arsenal proving that they aren’t serious about the top four? (Opinion)

Arsenal missed out on the chance to move into fourth place when failing to beat Burnley last weekend, but it is their actions in the current window which is casting real doubt on our campaign’s aspirations.
We had to request the postponement of our match against Spurs recently, and have since allowed three further players to leave the club in Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers.
I get that none of those who have departed have played much of a role in our first-team of late, and that we only have the one competition to concentrate on going forwards, but the fact that we have already had to postpone one league match should be testament enough to the fact that a squad is needed.
We’ve never been the luckiest when it comes to injuries, and I don’t think our disciplinary record of red cards has gone unnoticed in recent weeks either, and I simply can’t accept that our club believes our current quota of players is sufficient to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four.
Playing in the Champions League is becoming a bit of a distant memory, and we actually have every chance of securing a return to the competition with a strong finish to the current campaign. I get that they tried to think big with their attempt to sign Vlahovic, a move I fully backed, but there simply has to be a back-up option as qualifying for the CL for the new term would be a massive step in the right direction for us.
Has the club let us down this month so far? Could there still be a big signing or two this month?
Patrick
We have to wait and see how the season will end. If we fail to secure the 2nd to 4th spot (we are not far off from those spots) then at the end of the season we can expect capable men to replace Arteta and Edu because it definitely will happen.
If that will happen (and I have hope it won’t) they will have no one to blame when they are forever remembered to have been in charge of the darkest days of the club history.
For now they need our support because they are still in good position to secure CL spot. The judgement should be reserved for later in my opinion.
We won’t even finish top 6 without some coming in.
Seems top 4 hopes are slowly fading away, we have substandard guys that don’t cut a top 4 anyway, look at our bench, who can manage to change things except for ESR , think of Holding, X Lokonga, Eneny, Soares…… our first 11 is the only team we have despite having frailties in the middle with the inconsistent Partey, the careless xhaka, and Martinelli now doing it too hard and complicating things for himself and ordegaard disappearing at times . Somehow if the team is getting something from the sell of Nketiah he should go, he is just useless in the league games, we ain’t playing cup games where he is a specialist. Going forward this season he will definitely offer nothing. Let him go. Just bring in Ruben Neves, Calvert Lewis and we are sorted.
Honestly I don’t think this is part of “The Process” outlined by Arteta, Edu, and Josh. I think that when they switched “The Project” to “The Process” it was subtle cue that they were taking a longer term view.
After the last 2 years, this is my impression of the club since Arteta came on board and Josh has taken a significant role at the club.
They have no intention of big spending every Summer, or buying success, trying to financially compete with the top clubs in the league. The buy low sell high strategy, all while establishing a young core designed to be the squad for 3-5 years.
1. 1st year free pass for Arteta and begin to clear out roster and remove players with no future at Arsenal.
2. This Summer was about establishing a core of young talented players with a future at Arsenal.
3. January was about continuing the clear-out, reduce the wage bill, and assess the team to prepare for Summer business.
4. Top 4 and CL was never a focus this year, rather hoping for progress like top 6, and solid showings in cup competitions.
5. This Summer will be about finding our striker for the next 3-5 years, and bolstering the midfield if we happen to rejoin European football.
The club is clearly laying groundwork for the future, and a business model different than the last decade.
No more band-aid patchwork temporary fixes like in years past. Gone are the 28-30 year old players without a future or resale value.
Establish a core group to play for the next 3-5 years, buying time to develop and integrate academy and youth additions.
You are right, Arsenal isn’t planning for tomorrow and they have realistic ambitions about top six.
Our first eleven has top four quality, but not our squad. The FFP rules is restricting us for doing big things in January, but not for doing them next summer, which we are planning to do.
I doubt there will be any top four team in the league with players like Holding, Cedric, (Chambers) or Elneny in their first eleven. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against them, but not good enough for a club with top four ambitions.