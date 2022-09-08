Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table after six matches, but many fans are reluctant to raise their expectations just yet.

As much as we want to not be too biased in our thinking, the reality is that Liverpool and Chelsea already have huge challenges on their hands to be in the thick of things when the title is being decided.

Tottenham and Manchester United could well be amongst those if they can find a new level of consistency which seems quite the jump, which leaves just Manchester City as the only ‘guaranteed’ team to be up there come the end of the season.

While it almost seems dirty to say it at this point in the campaign, we have to be considered as City’s most likely challengers at this point, although the Premier League betting odds do not currently reflect that.

Liverpool still remain as second-favourites to lift the title, while we rank third at present, but even Bacary Sagna believes that we are the most likely to be challenging Pep Guardiola’s side come the end of the term.

“I feel Arsenal can be the main competition to Man City for the Premier League title, who of course remain the very strong favourites,” the former PL full-back told Betway.

“I don’t see any other team that can challenge them. Of course you can’t totally rule out Liverpool, but they have lost Sadio Mane and don’t look the same without him.

“Mane and Mohamed Salah complemented each other so well and were so consistent, I’m not sure Liverpool will be feared in quite the same way this season. I think teams are just paying the way they want to play rather than just working defensively to stop Mane and Salah.

“Having already dropped points it’ll be difficult for Liverpool to catch up.

“With Arsenal having made a perfect start it feels like they could be the main contenders to compete with this incredible Manchester City side for the Premier League title.”

I know we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves after many disappointments in previous years, even in last season’s push for fourth, there is definitely an argument to be made about the rest of our rivals struggles, and it isn’t incomprehensible to think that we could well be the last team within touching distance of Man City come the tail-end of the campaign.

Does anyone think that Man United could be set to right their wrongs? Who are you expecting to see at the top end of the table come April/May 2023?

