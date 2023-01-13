Are Arsenal really in the race for West Ham Star Midfielder?

The last few days have seen speculation about Arsenal “officially” entering the race for Declan Rice, arguably Europe’s best defensive midfielder. For the past few seasons, as many Premier League clubs have been linked with Declan Rice, Arsenal has always steered clear of the transfer links due to the high prices being floated for his swoop. However, an insider Ex-WHU employee claims the Gunners have made bringing the Hammer on board a priority now that they can afford it.

“Declan Rice to Arsenal was talked about heavily over the week,” said the Insider Ex-WHU employee, as per the West Ham Way podcast.

“There is truth, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in him. That kind of came from nowhere, really. Chelsea, Man United, Man City, and Liverpool have always been lurking.

“But Arsenal – mainly because I don’t think people thought they had the finances to compete – now are looking at making him a number one priority. As are Chelsea, I believe.”

There’s no denying Rice would be an incredible addition to Arsenal’s midfield; the 23-year-old has the ability to transform a basic midfield into a world-class one.

Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey have already established the Gunners’ midfield as the best in the Premier League; if Rice joins the fold, the league is not ready.

So, do you think Rice is a player Arteta should go all-in on after the Mudryk swoop?

Sam P

