Are Arsenal really offering Xhaka a new contract?

Arsenal looking to extend Xhaka’s contract
Arsenal are now looking to hand fresh terms to their former captain Granit Xhaka, according to The Athletic.
It was previously reported that the Italian side AS Roma, who have been strongly linked with the Swiss international in the past few months, have failed to meet Arsenal’s valuation of the player.
Xhaka has two years left on his current deal and staying at the Emirates Stadium is looking like a probable outcome now. That will make the task of technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta a tad bit easier in a summer where they have plenty on their plates already.
The Gunners have acquired the services of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White, and are believed to be looking to strengthen several other positions.
Granit Xhaka played more minutes in all competitions than any outfield player for Arsenal last season (3692). https://t.co/DNt6CtJVm5
— Orbinho (@Orbinho) July 30, 2021
After two underwhelming Premier League campaigns, having a fresh squad at the start of next season has become a necessity rather than a want.
The Gunners were willing to offload Xhaka to pursue another midfielder, had they received any suitable offer for him. But until now, they haven’t and the 28-year-old looks set to remain put, for the time being.
Things can rapidly change in the transfer market, however, and it won’t be beyond the realms of imagination that Roma pay up for the midfielder after he has penned fresh terms.
Whether it will be this year or a year later remains to be seen.
Xhaka has been a topic which has divided the fanbase since his arrival from German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2016.
While some believe his performances are underrated and he’s crucial to the Gunners’ system, other believe that he is too ponderous to ever be a “true success” in the Premier League.
His importance could only have seen by the Gunners’ faithful, had he left the Emirates Stadium this summer.
In my honest personal opinion, I wanted the 28-year-old to leave. You cannot make a totally different puzzle if you keep using the same old pieces.
You need fresh pieces to have a new-look puzzle. And Arsenal desperately needed that this summer after two disappointing seasons.
Although landing Manuel Locatelli was ambitious and was always going to be difficult, the likes of Ruben Neves, Yves Bissouma and the more recently linked Bruno Guimarães, were achievable signings and would have made the team stylistically different to the team that has been insipid to say the least.
I believe it would have been crucial for the team, in putting the last two years behind and moving forward with more purpose.
Depressing if it’s true.
Unbelievable.
And apparently offering Bellerin a new contract now.
2 players who don’t even want to be at the club 🙄
Forget any more signings.
Absolute joke Brad!
Let’s wait and see.. I have no faith in the fraud of a manager we got. But will still support the team..
Very disappointed if this comes to fruition, thought it was best for both of parties to move on, he’s been a mainstay in our midfield since he joined and hasn’t lived up to what was expected of him since he joined 5 years ago
If so it will cement our status as a mid table team … how the once mighty Arsenal has fallen
I suspect the new contract has more to do with maximising his transfer value rather than thinking he’s Gunner for life. I like the fact that Edu is pushing back on this one, it’s no secret that Arsenal has been an easy mark on outgoing transfers.
If no-one even wants to pay 18mil for him now then how exactly is this plan going to work out?
Or are clubs miraculously going to offer 30mil now? Or maybe next year when he’s older and slower?
Well this has depressed the hell out of me.🤬🦆
Kudos to my darling Arsenal. Xhaka still has a lot of points to prove. I cannot but think of his performance at the Euros, he was invincible.
I hope it’s a ploy to get more money because to extend his contract would be the most stupid decision ever. He would slow our game down and stunt any creative progress. Must be a prank.
How would we get more money exactly? Do you think clubs (that already don’t want him) will now offer even more?
Tongue in cheek. It cannot be true it’s a press prank.
😂 if it’s a prank, credit where credit is due haha
Really!!!!!! We are struggling to offload for 18 mil and he deserves a new contract 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Its better than watching a night at the apollo.
Apparently Bellerin is also in talks for a possible extension 😃
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Roma offered €12 + €3 add-ons!!
Arsenal board and coaches surely know whether Xhaka still wants to play for us or not, before offering a new contract
We can’t have another deliberate red card incident and errors from him this season, but he’ll be fantastic for Arteta’s system if he can fully focus and is supported by the fans
Really!!!!!!!!
Gai, I guess you are looking forward to seeing xhaka getting caught on the ball when pressed in our half, slow to release the ball, not driving into space, and commit unnecessary fouls due to his lack of mobility and rack up more yellow cards adding to his 42 yellow cards over his 5 seasons here and his guaranteed sending off at some point
I think Arsenal is one massive global social experiment to see how far you can push people before they all become psychopathic serial killers.
I have no problem with him staying as long as the manager can find a way to make us win matches more often than not….i believe the manager should be allowed to select whatever player he deems necessary for us to succeed&be judged later based on performance
good to keep in the fold , respected by the squad and could well be nice to have on the bench.
as to why others might pay more for him when he is older +slower , is that not the silliness that goes with wages? Willian blew his usa chances by demanding a wage increase , we gave silly contracts to ozil and auba when they clearly were not going to improve. Wages follow all players on transfer just about, it is nuts