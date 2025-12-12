Are Arsenal really the Champions League favourites?

After six Champions League matches, Arsenal remain unbeaten, sitting comfortably at the top of their group and awaiting confirmation of their next opponent in the knockout stages. The Gunners have been exceptional in Europe this season, displaying a level of performance that has made it difficult for other clubs to challenge them. Under Mikel Arteta, the team of stars appears determined to end a long wait for major honours, with the possibility of making history as the first Arsenal side to lift the Champions League trophy.

Arsenal’s Champions League Ambitions

For many of the players, winning the Champions League represents a career-defining achievement, one that could even take precedence over domestic success despite the club’s prolonged wait for a league title. The competition’s prestige ensures that every club and player aspires to claim it each season, and Arsenal’s prospects appear particularly promising this term. Their consistent performances and tactical cohesion have set them apart from their European rivals, creating momentum and belief throughout the squad.

Recognition from Experts and Bookmakers

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now considered outright favourites to win this season’s European crown, with betting markets reflecting their perceived dominance. The Gunners are widely regarded as the team to beat, demonstrating a readiness and composure that many other sides on the continent have yet to match. With their current form and squad depth, Arsenal have positioned themselves as genuine contenders for the Champions League, combining ambition with the quality required to compete at the highest level.

As the season progresses, Arsenal’s challenge will be to maintain their momentum and navigate the pressures of knockout football, but their performances so far indicate a team capable of achieving Champions League glory for the first time in their history.

