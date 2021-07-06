Are Arsenal really trying to sell Alexandre Lacazette? (Opinion)

There are numerous reports claiming that Alexandre Lacazette is on the transfer list this summer, with Ian McGarry even moving to claim that Arsenal are ‘desperate’ to offload the Frenchman, but I’m not so certain.

Twice in the last two weeks, Arsenal’s official Twitter account has moved to post successive posts to celebrate/praise Laca, on June 25 as well as today, and with the striker having topped our goalscoring charts this term, he may not be top of the club’s unwanted list.

His contract on the other hand has to strike alarm bells for the Gunners, having entered into the final 12 months of his current deal, with the risk that he could push to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Weirdly enough, there is very little rumours about the striker’s future, possible next club, or even rumours about a possible new contract to keep him beyond next summer.

The relative silence is really confusing considering the situation, especially while we are being linked with different strikers as his potential replacement.

I may be way off base here, but it almost seems as though the club is happy to keep Lacazette going into the new season, whilst also considering bringing in his replacement before he departs, which could be wise for the club on the whole, although the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun may well be the biggest losers in such a move.

I personally can see us going into the new season without agreeing a new contract with Laca, although it will be a far from ideal situation…

Why do you believe we are hearing so little about Laca’s future?

Patrick