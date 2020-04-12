Are Arsenal running out of time with Martinez?

Emiliano Martinez is supposedly targeting a return to Argentina in the near future, but could Arsenal persuade him to stay?

The shot-stopper claimed he was ‘equal or better’ than his counterpart Leno, who is currently holding down the first-team spot at the club, and it remains to be seen whether he will be content as back-up too much longer.

“He [Leno] has more professional matches than me, but in qualities I am equal to or better than him,” he claimed back in September.

This week however, he was talking about a return to Argentine side Independiente, claiming he would rejoin the side when Sergio Aguero does. The striker says that he will be looking to return to his former club at the end of his contract with Man City, which has just over 12 months remaining currently.

Aguero is at the end of his career, while Martinez is only 27 years-old which is very young for a goalkeeper. You would think that our back-up option would be keen to further his career in Europe before returning to Argentina but the current world climate most likely makes many think of home.

Emi hasn’t played a Premier League match in three years, and if he is serious about believing he is ‘equal or better’ than Leno then we may have a task on our hands to keep him beyond the summer, although Matt Macey is believed to be held in high regard at the club, and may slot in nicely as our second-choice.

Does Martinez deserve a shot to overhaul Leno? Does he need to leave in order to further his career?

Patrick