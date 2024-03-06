Are Arsenal set for a double swoop for two Barcelona stars?

Arsenal has the perfect opportunity to launch their most powerful attack with a double raid on Barcelona.

According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants are willing to let their forwards, Raphinha and Ferran Torres, depart in the summer. The two departures are expected to help the La Liga heavyweights reduce their wage bill and thus ease their financial woes. On where the two could transfer, Fichajes names Arsenal as the favorites for the double swoop, which is understandable.

According to them, Mikel Arteta admires Ferran Torres’ skills and versatility. Torres, if signed, can contend not only for a spot on Arsenal’s wings but also as a striker as he is a lethal finisher.

Raphinha, on the other hand, can play on both wings and, as we saw at Leeds, can also be a playmaker. If bought, he may be the ideal player to rotate Arsenal’s wingers, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. He could also have a role as the playmaker, easing Martin Odegaard’s work load. His versatility is something that Mikel Arteta will definitely admire.

Arsenal’s attack may have regained its scoring form, but one thing was evident throughout the festive period fixtures: it has to be strengthened.

A striker’s signing is widely anticipated. However, one might ask: If Ferran Torres and Raphinha are recruited in a double swoop, will a striker signing still be on the table? We will have to wait and see.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…