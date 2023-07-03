Are Arsenal set for another double raid for Man City players?

Arsenal’s progress last season, from bottling the top-4 race the season before to establishing themselves as Premier League title contenders, can be traced to many things. However, one thing we can all agree on is that the addition of Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus was one of the reasons the Gunners improved.

The two Manchester City stars injected a belief that Arsenal had every chance of fighting for the league title, and that is just what they did. Zinchenko found a way to dictate play from left back; his technical ability saw him easily drift to the midfield and, at times, initiate attacks. Jesus saw Arsenal off to a bright start to the season; he got important goals and a link-up with Saka, and Martinelli managed to get the best out of the two Arsenal prospects.

Recent reports suggest Arteta is once again eyeing a double raid from Manchester City. This time, Arteta is set on recruiting Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte. The two defenders have lost favor at the Etihad. Cancelo has for the last six months been out on loan at Bayern Munich, and it is believed that even upon his loan return, Guardiola wants him gone this summer. Laporte, on the other hand, lost his favor, and the headline arrival of Jasko Gvardiol to the Etihad makes it evident that his time there is up. Arsenal can have what they failed to have last season in these two players: quality, squad depth, and experience, if they manage to pull off these deals.

Zinchenko and Jesus may have helped Arsenal back to competing for the league; Cancelo, who can influence a game like Zinchenko does, and Laporte, who thrives on keeping possession, could be the missing pieces to the Gunners winning the league. It has already been proven that arrivals from Manchester City make Arsenal better, as we have seen.

Daniel O

