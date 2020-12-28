Are Arsenal set to be the busiest EPL Club in the January window?

As Dan outlined in a post last week, Arsenal fans are not used to seeing many ins and outs in the January window, especially in the Arsene Wenger era.

The exception was January 2018 when we brought in Aubameyang and Mhkitaryan, although we sold Sanchez, Walcott, Giroud and Coquelin to recoup the money spent. This January could be similar…

As Arteta said recently: “The planning is done, what we want to do in January and in the summer,”

“Sometimes you can do it, sometimes not depending on a lot of factors. Edu is dealing with that at the moment and I’m focused with all the games, we don’t have much time to spend energy now on that because it’s very clear what we want to do.

One thing is certain, we have too many players at the club at the moment, which is why Ozil and Sokratis couldn’t even be registered, so more than two will have to leave for us to bring in anyone at all.

Obviously our main target will be an attacking midfielder, with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, Norwich City’s Emi Buendia and the former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen all being discussed, amongst myriad other possiblilities.

Ideally (in my opinion) Ozil and Sokratis of their own accord, Mustafi and Kolasinac could be sold to free up funds and a place in the squad.

Who do you think should be leaving Arsenal in the January window?