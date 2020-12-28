Are Arsenal set to be the busiest EPL Club in the January window?

As Dan outlined in a post last week, Arsenal fans are not used to seeing many ins and outs in the January window, especially in the Arsene Wenger era.
The exception was January 2018 when we brought in Aubameyang and Mhkitaryan, although we sold Sanchez, Walcott, Giroud and Coquelin to recoup the money spent. This January could be similar…
As Arteta said recently: “The planning is done, what we want to do in January and in the summer,”
“Sometimes you can do it, sometimes not depending on a lot of factors. Edu is dealing with that at the moment and I’m focused with all the games, we don’t have much time to spend energy now on that because it’s very clear what we want to do.
One thing is certain, we have too many players at the club at the moment, which is why Ozil and Sokratis couldn’t even be registered, so more than two will have to leave for us to bring in anyone at all.
Obviously our main target will be an attacking midfielder, with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, Norwich City’s Emi Buendia and the former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen all being discussed, amongst myriad other possiblilities.
Ideally (in my opinion) Ozil and Sokratis of their own accord, Mustafi and Kolasinac could be sold to free up funds and a place in the squad.
Who do you think should be leaving Arsenal in the January window?
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
nothing special we might no see any transfer for first team until summer, except a few loan for the likes of saliba. nobody wants our players and they are not ready to leave, without selling we cant buy, we already have more than enough players, enough to cause division in the team and fanbase
Only worth selling Mustafi if we can get a fee or if we’d be willing to bring Saliba into the squad. SM has been decent under Arteta, fine as an option to the end of the season.
Sokratis should be allowed to leave for no fee. Good pro and just wants to go somewhere he’d be useful.
Kolasinac should definitely go – we shouldn’t be seeking a big fee, just need to get his wages off the books.
I’d be shocked it Ozil left but he would gain back a crumb of respect back for doing so (even though he could have done it much sooner).
Not sure of the torreira situation with the loan, but I don’t see any reason not to sell in January if we can. Take a loss if necessary. Don’t think he’s a bad player at all but he doesn’t want to be here, so no point keeping him around.
Bellerin is an interesting one. Played great in the last game, as named captain, but pretty inconsistent overall and I don’t see him as true captain material. Might be best to move him on at the end of the season, but would we accept a decent offer in January?
Add Willian & recall Matteo!
Good observations Davi. January transfers are tricky, prices are overinflated and any player of any quality won’t be allowed to leave. I’m fully behind Arteta but he needs to stamp is authority and not play the likes of William coz he’s Edus mate. Let’s be brutally honest and I love the kids being given a chance but Willock, Nketia aren’t up to it. ESR, Saka, Partey, Martinelli, Gab, Tierney, Leno and Auba are keepers, the rest can go. Really, really need a Grealish type but we’ve known that since Mesut went off.
Oh, I forgot, we MUST keep Balogan, he’s got enormous potential and will turn into another Serge if he goes
I fear you might be right – not convinced we’ll manage to keep him unfortunately
I hope I’m wrong, but MA regularly giving Eddie the nod over Balogun, who most of us agree is a far superior prospect, may lose us Balogun. He wants his career to advance, there’s a traffic jam in front of him so he won’t sign a new contract. Quite honestly I can’t blame him.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Buendia, but agree it’s not likely as I’m not convinced we can shift anyone from the current squad
Slightly disagree on Willock. I don’t think he’s ready to be a regular but it’s very possible he’ll get there. Nketiah needs to adapt his game (find another position) or massively improve his finishing to make it in my view. Balogun should be ahead of him.
What club will let their best assets live in the middle of the season?
Lots of clubs might have to Goonster – in particular French clubs who are in dire financial straits after their tv deal collapsed. Plus they’re not always their best asset – eg Brandt can’t get into Dortmund’s team. The bigger clubs often have class players kicking their heels (unfortunately not the case here!)
Lets these guys leave even for free – Sokratis, Ozil, Mustafi, Willian
Sell –
Kolasinac – 8-10 million
Torreira – 15-20 million
Mavroponos – 5-7 million
Cedric – 5 million
Bring in a creative midfielder and a right/left wingback
Bring back Guendouzi
Get Buendia and bring back Guandouzi, manage to give more minutes for the youngsters, build a team for the future, anyway, we are not winning the PL this season!
Fight for the trophies and most importantly, the EL title which will qualify us to CL next season!
I very much doubt if we will bring in any new players next month and, apart from Socratis, I do not see anyone leaving. Realistically, what can we hope to recoup from the likes of Mustafi,Torreria and Kolasinac?May I suggest 10m-12m -5m respectively at best?As for Ozil he is with us until his contract expires, and he will no doubt still be the subject of many articles on JA long after his departure..I would hope Arteta and Guendouzi are reconciled as I think the young Frenchman has a lot to offer and will hopefully be a more humble person on his return.