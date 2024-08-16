Are Arsenal set to beat Chelsea’s record EPL defensive record this season?

While everyone has been discussing the strengthening of the Arsenal attack, it’s important to note that the defence, which was already performing at its peak, has also received reinforcement.

After making David Raya’s loan deal permanent, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chose to bolster the defence instead of concentrating on the left central midfield and attack, as these two positions were in dire need of reinforcement. He signed Riccardo Calafiori.

It’s not a coincidence that Arteta has set his sights on strengthening the left side of the defence. After all, a majority of the goals conceded last year originated from that particular area. Calafiori seems to have all the defensive qualities we’re looking for, and he’s also quite skilled offensively, making him a potential replacement for Zinchenko. Arsenal let in 29 goals, with seven of them coming from mistakes.

After gaining experience from last season, the signing of Calafiori, and the return of Jurrien Timber, along with an established structure, that number has the potential to significantly decrease. Under Arteta’s 4-4-2 defensive strategy, Arsenal could really give Chelsea’s 2004/05 record of 15 goals conceded a run for its money.

Last season, we witnessed teams having a tough time breaking through Arsenal’s defence when they didn’t have the ball. And now, with the addition of players like Calafiori and, hopefully, Merino, it’s going to be even more challenging to score against Arsenal. A solid defence is the key to dominance, and that’s exactly what Arsenal can proudly claim to have heading into this new season.

Sam P

