Are Arsenal set to fall into the contract trap once again? (Opinion)

Arsenal have allowed players to run deep into their contracts once again, but does Alexandre Lacazette deserve the contract he is requesting?
Of course, his wage demands aren’t made public, but according to reports we are looking to tie the Frenchman down a 12-month extension, while he is holding out for a long-term deal.
The above makes perfect sense for both parties, but they can’t both get their current wish, and unfortunately it is the player who appears to have the power in negotiations, knowing he could simply leave for nothing in the summer.
The biggest problem for us at the moment is that Lacazette is our only experienced forward in the team. Aubameyang was there alongside earlier in the season, but he has since been dropped from the playing squad, stripped from his role as captain, and there is no telling how much of a role he will play again this term.
Laca has stepped up in his team-mates absence also, seeming to flourish amongst the young and exciting forwards in the squad, but has the new role as captain led to this resurgence in form and consistency, or is he simply playing for that new contract?
We’ve suffered financially after giving Mesut Ozil and now Auba after giving them new long-term deals, with drastic downturns in form on both counts, and coincidentally Laca will turn 31 years-old at the end of the season, the same age PEA was when he signed his latest contract.
It’s a really difficult one. We have a distinct lack of experienced players in the squad at present, with a clear preference for signing younger players in recent windows, and losing both Auba and Lacazette would lower the age of the playing squad somewhat.
It would be a risky decision to completely cut ties with our experienced duo, I think the time has come to take a chance.
We don’t want to be duped into another long-term deal for a player who will have little incentive to keep working to the best of his abilities. It almost seems as though Auba has joined Ozil in believing that he was more important than the club, almost acting as if the club owed him something.
The last thing we need is further disruption to the team, and I hope that the club sticks to their guns by offering a short extension to the former Lyon man, and not biting the bullet and giving him a new long-term deal as we did with Aubz…
Do you believe Laca’s focus on his contract could be spurring on his form?
Patrick
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Question is what he brings to the team, and whether someone else can bring the same.
1. Hold up play is good, but not irreplaceable.
2. Not a prolific goal scorer at Arsenal, never will be.
3. He is a temporary fix, not a solution to the striker position.
4. Good leader, but we need others to lead now and going forward; Tierney, Gabriel, Odegaard.
Personally I hope we address the situation now rather than extend Laca and put off the problem for another year.
Being 2nd choice and a safety net in case a new striker struggles isn’t what Laca is looking for.
Rumored he wants raise and multi-year contract. That is not best for Arsenal, so I think it best all part ways.
The youth revolution is working for Araenal, now is the time to continue not hesitate or doubt.
Youth revolution yes but you still need experienced heads around them,who will be left once he’s gone?would you rather we keep paying players like Cedric,Mari,Chambers…just for their experience while taking squad places? Look at Xhaka who is meant to be a leader on &, off the pitch,can you trust him not to do something crazy/stupid like getting sent off? Auba and Ozil were mistakes but letting go off Lacs would be another one.
Do you believe Laca’s focus on his contract could be spurring on his form? really?when had Laca given less than 100%?he might have gone through tough patches but questioning his commitment come on now!not only that but add injuries,not being played regularly/benched and playing alongside an out of form Auba might explain a lot.the fact that the sticking point (despite being his last big contract)is the length and not money should tell you about the man’s character just ask MA.by the way every player plays for his next contract/move.people might think it’s only one year but when You’re over 30 years old, it’s a different story.
I like Laca and I feel he has been doing a lot for us lately. I would like him to get a 1 year extension but that’s it. After Ozil and Auba the club needs to learn from its mistakes. If Laca refuses then still fine by me it’s not like he scores anyway. The current 180 or 200kpw he is on are wages not many teams will be ready to offer for someone who never scores. In fact, I am certain the club holds all the cards not Laca. The club has the money to replace him, does Laca have the quality to get another 200kpw contract?
Spot On mate.
He holds all the cards and I do not believe he will accept a 1 year extension when he can, almost certainly, get a longer term deal with a signing on fee and increased wages on a free in 6 months. Mind you if we can somehow sell Auba along with his huge salary, the picture changes but there are long odds on that happening
Which club will sign Lacazette?
Lacazette would most likely think about his expiring contract when working hard in training and in the games. A more lucrative deal could make a player adopt a more luxurious lifestyle and subsequently prioritize his personal stuff over his team, as seen in the performance drops of Walcott, Ozil and Aubameyang
This is why Arsenal had better offer a performance-based contract, to ensure a 30+ years old player keep putting in extra effort. I believe Lacazette isn’t as popular as Walcott, Ozil and Aubameyang, so he won’t be able to force Arsenal to give him a similar deal
We have Aubameyang, Nketiah, Balogun, Martinelli, Moller, Biereth and Edwards for the CF role, yet none of them can play like Lacazette. This fact shows how difficult it is to replace him and we can’t make another wrong signing for such important position, so we might need to loan a CF first in January
Arsenal should not be held on ransom again. No chance. I love Laca but, one year extension or nothing!