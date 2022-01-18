Are Arsenal set to postpone Liverpool game as well?

The latest Arsenal transfer news is that Pablo Mari is on course to going out on loan to Udinese in Italy, but we have recalled Miguel Azeez from Portsmouth, which will at least give Mikel Arteta another possible body to cover in midfield ahead of the very young Charlie Patino.

But it is still very unclear whether we can field a full team ahead of our (previously postponed) League Cup semifinal against Liverpool this Thursday. Partey, Pepe and Elneny are still at AFCON; and although Aubameyang will have returned, he will certainly not be ready to face the Reds at Anfield.

Martin Odegaard is still in isolation with Covid we believe, but with rumours of further infections we won’t know much more until tomorrow. Soares, Saka, Kolasinac and Chambers are still being assessed after injury, but we are only in hope that Tomiyasu and Smith-Rowe will have recovered enough to take part.

Despite all this, today’s Daily Mail is reporting that “Arsenal will assess their squad before deciding if they have enough senior players available to fulfil Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at home to Liverpool”.

We know that Arteta keeps telling everyone that “he wants to play” but he told us that the day before applying to have the Tottenham game postponed….

I imagine that today, Arsenal will be giving every player a lateral flow test and the results of those (including the false positives!) will determine if we can play on Thursday, but considering we only had ONE player out with Covid at the last postponement, it could also depend on how many of our injured players are fit enough to return.

One thing is certain. If we ask for another postponement with just one Covid case, the media will be baying for Arteta’s blood….