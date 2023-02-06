Are Arsenal set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Asensio this week?

The transfer window may have closed a few days ago, but as you know, clubs are still being linked with various players. The latest transfer rumour that may excite you as a Gunner is the possibility of signing Marco Asensio.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal will have a chance this week to persuade the Spaniard to join them in the summer.

If you are unaware of Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid, all you need to know is that the winger’s contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer, and contract extension talks have not been fruitful, so he could leave for free in the summer. And without an extension in place, Ascensio is now free to talk to club’s outside Spain ahead of a summer move.

Mikel Arteta likes Asensio and would welcome the opportunity to bring him on board. If everything goes as planned, Arteta’s dream may come true. According to reports, Asensio’s agent will be in England for the majority of this week to consider options for his client, and Arsenal will have the opportunity to preach to him about Arteta’s project.

“Marco Asensio agents jet in for Arsenal talks with Mikel Arteta a fan of Real Madrid star,” writes the Mirror.

According to reports, Asensio is looking for a four-year contract with a weekly salary of more than £118,000. Let’s wait and see what happens this week.

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids