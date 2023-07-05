Are Arsenal still aiming for another defender after Jurrien Timber?

One interesting thing about Arsenal’s transfer activities is that they have been obvious. Arteta and Edu have been dropping hint after hint. By the end of last season, it was obvious that two positions would be prioritized for reinforcement, the midfield and the defense.

In midfield, with talk that Xhaka and Partey were leaving, it became obvious that more than one midfielder would be signed. Kai Havertz has already been signed, Declan Rice is expected to have a medical this week, and there’s talk about another midfielder being signed.

As for the defense, Jurrien Timber is reportedly joining, and the belief was that was the only deal for the defense, as the Ajax star can play at central defense or at full back.

But is the Dutch international going to be the only defender signed? That may not be so, as there are reasons to believe another defender could join up with Arsenal.

There’s talk of Arsenal moving for Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, who are tipped to leave Manchester City this summer. Though little progress has been made in their pursuits, their links, along with the revelation coming from Germany about Arsenal targeting RB Leipzig’s versatile defender Benjamin Henrichs, with talks with his entourage already being made, suggest another defender is following Timber through the arrivals door.

❗️Talks between @Arsenal and the players management took place. Gunners considering Benjamin #Henrichs as a backup target. ➡️ Arteta, with a very good opinion about the German national

➡️ Contract at Leipzig until 2025;

important player for coach Rose. First call about the… pic.twitter.com/dKMwtVUlcz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023

Just like there’s a mysterious midfielder to follow Havertz and Rice deals, Timber may not be the only defensive signing Arteta makes.

Either way, one of Laporte, Cancelo, or Henrichs could move to the Emirates. But Henrichs could be the one. The fact that he is versatile, giving Arteta the option to deploy him either at left back, right back, or even at Central defense, proves too tempting.

