Are Arsenal still in need of another striker?

Arsenal continue to thrive in the absence of new signing Gabriel Jesus. Fans of opposing sides may have hoped that the Brazilian striker’s injury, picked up at the 2022 World Cup, would have derailed the Gunners’ title challenge.

Within the club, supporters weren’t overly concerned. While Jesus started his Arsenal career in productive form, a lengthy goal drought had already proved that the squad had enough firepower in them to cope.

Despite holding on to their lead at the top, it’s felt that Mikel Arteta may yet enter the transfer window before it slams shut at the end of January.

Chipping In

Arsenal’s list of leading top scorers in 2022/23 shows that striking duties have been shared around the team. Following the dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United, Gabriel Jesus’ deputy Eddie Nketiah led the way with nine goals in 25 games across all competitions.

Behind the main man, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard follow with eight goals apiece, while Gabriel Martinelli has contributed seven goals in 26 matches. Next up is Gabriel Jesus who recorded five in 20 before succumbing to injury in Qatar.

With Emile Smith Rowe returning to fitness and Leandro Trossard joining from Brighton, Arsenal’s firepower is boosted. If, however, those scoring statistics are studied on an individual basis, no single player is exactly prolific. Could the arrival of a new centre forward in January help to secure a first Premier League title in 19 years?

Can Arsenal Hold on?

Prior to the start of the World Cup, Manchester City remained as odds on favourites to win the EPL this season, but that’s all changed. Since the teams returned from Qatar, Arsenal have kept on winning while City have stuttered.

The Gunners have a five-point lead at the summit after playing half of their league matches and the best betting sites as sourced by SBO.net now have Arteta’s men down as the favourites. City are the closest challengers, while Manchester United are drifting after picking up just one point from two games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

There is plenty of football still to be played and Arsenal fans won’t need reminding that they have to face Manchester City twice in the league. There is scope for a market shift and the odds will be constantly updated on the SBO website.

Striker Targets

One player widely linked with Arsenal in recent days is the French Under 19 international Elye Wahi. He’s currently on the books of Montpellier where he’s scored 20 goals in 66 league games.

Wahi is just 20 and is far from being the finished article, but could that be a positive for the Gunners? When Gabriel Jesus does return, he will expect to slot back into the starting lineup and any new signing is likely to be used as back up.

Arsenal will need either a younger player such as Wahi or an established journeyman. Danny Ings might have been an option prior to joining West Ham United from Aston Villa.

Dusan Vlahovic may not fit that profile. The Serbian international signed for Juventus in 2022, after being a reported target for Arsenal and other Premier League clubs. He’s linked with the Gunners again, but would he be able to slot into a front line alongside Gabriel Jesus?

While goals are not an issue at the Emirates, Arsenal must consider their striking options carefully with the Premier League title on the line.