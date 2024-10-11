Are Arsenal still lacking that strength in depth to challenge Man City’s dominance?

The Gunners aim to assemble the finest team in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester City in the process. According to the former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, the Gunners recognise they’re now strong but are eager to enhance their squad and improve their depth, which could alleviate their reliance on players such as Bukayo Saka.

Via Football Insider, Brown admitted that the Gunners are quietly strategising to boost their numbers with quality for potential player injuries. He states that the Gunners are now aware they can compete with the best, but they understand that the next step is to have a large quality squad with a variety of options.

He said, “Yes, they’ll be looking to strengthen their depth.

“If I put my chief scout’s hat on — when you’ve got a good side like Arsenal have, you’re always planning for what happens if players get injured.

“I know Arsenal will be doing that now in case somebody like Saka gets injured.

“They’ve done a brilliant job to bring themselves up to a level where they can compete with Manchester City, but I don’t think they have the same type of depth City have at the moment.

“With City, they have players who can come into the side at any time and nobody notices a difference — Arsenal haven’t quite got that yet.

“But they’re working hard behind the scenes to get to that level.”

Arsenal would greatly benefit from the addition of more top players. They have performed admirably despite facing a mini-injury crisis that has left them without key midfielders Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino in a number of games, as well as them lacking a preferred right-back option versus Southampton.

Nevertheless, they have managed to assemble a competitive team even without some key players. If they can strengthen their squad and manage a situation when they have like-for-like replacements when injuries occur, then that will be incredible.

The management of Arsenal is being truly remarkable up until now. But do we still need a couple more stars as backups when achieving success is undoubtedly our only objective.

Jack Anderson

