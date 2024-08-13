Are Arsenal still missing “that little bit of mentality” to get over the line against Man City?

I was disappointed listening to Paul Scholes say about Arsenal winning the title this season: “I think it’s more wishful thinking than anything because City are still the best team don’t get me wrong. But Arsenal are clearly not far away, I think the thing they are missing is that little bit of mentality where they can actually go on and do it.

“Sometimes when you are going against your rivals for the league – like we (United) did with Liverpool, Arsenal and City – you have to go to their ground and win in a big game. I remember watching the game at the end of last season. I don’t know how many games were left, but City were struggling a bit and Arsenal went there and played for a draw – and they were delighted with the draw.”

Right now, it’s pretty unfair to say that Arsenal lacks a winning mentality, especially considering how last season played out. If Arsenal faltered in the title race early on in the run-in like they did in the 2022–23 season, some might argue that they have issues and lack a winning mindset, but that was not the case.

Arsenal had an absolutely fantastic season in 2023–24, nearly winning the Premier League title but missing it just by two points on the last day of the season. They really gave Manchester City, the champions, a run for their money. The North Londoners racked up an impressive 49 out of 54 points in 2024, operating at a103 points pace and finishing off the season with a flawless record of six consecutive wins. To brush off all that is simply ridiculous. They didn’t lose the title race because of their mentality. It’s just a lazy narrative that some pundits use to grab attention.

Arsenal, despite narrowly missing out on the league title, displayed a true champion’s mentality. The graphics above serve as a testament to this. If Arteta and the team continue to show the same determination they displayed after the winter break and keep their fingers crossed for some positive fortune, this, 2023–24, might just be the season.

Sam P

