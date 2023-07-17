Are Arsenal still set on one more super-signing if Thomas Partey departs?

The Gunners mean business this summer transfer window. They’ve been doing everything to build on their second-place finish last season to make the number-one spot their own come next season. Kai Harvertz, Jurien Timber, and Declan Rice have already been captured.

Fortunately, there’s every belief Arsenal’s spending spree this summer goes on even after splashing around £200 million for those three signings. There’s talk of Arsenal making a move for another midfielder.

The arrival of another midfielder depends on the future of Ghanaian international Thomas Partey, and the latest is that he has agreed to a move to an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, and the fact that he has not travelled to America for Arsenal’s preseason, there could be some truth in that.

The midfielder has only been at the club for three seasons since arriving from Atletico Madrid on a 45 million-euro deal.

With his departure, there’s talk of Romeo Lavia joining. However, Arsenal will likely revive their interest in their top winter target, Moises Caicedo.

Arteta was desperate to sign the Ecuadorian in the January transfer window, but Brighton wasn’t keen on selling.

For the better part of this summer, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea. But unlike them, the move for Caicedo has failed to materialise. Reports this weekend have claimed Arsenal are still eyeing the Brighton midfield powerhouse. Arsenal may convince him to join them with Champions League football on offer.

Chelsea does not offer that, as they finished outside the top four last season. This gives Arsenal an upper hand in the race for the midfielder, but the question is, will they afford his swoop? There is talk that he may be sold for £100 million.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…