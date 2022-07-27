Are Arsenal still targeting Tielemans? Fabrizio says….

The rumours of the Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans coming to Arsenal has been going on just as long as the rumours about Arteta’s pursuit of Gabriel Jesus, the big difference being that the Brazilian striker signed for us a few weeks ago and has now settled into his new squad.
But Tielemans seems to be stuck in no-mans-land with the Leicester owner admitting yesterday that there had been no concrete offers for the Belgian at all this summer, although all the pundits seem to still believe he will be joining Arsenal. But now Fabrizio Romano has given his perception on what is happening between Leicester and Arsenal.
“There’s been some speculation that Arsenal are concerned about Youri Tielemans’ physicality, but I have no news on any issues like this,” Romano wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column.
“My latest update on the situation is that Arsenal have been in contact for the Belgian midfielder for months, but the priority goes to the outgoings in that position.
“Leicester have not received any proposals so far, but my prediction is that he will end up leaving. He has a year left on his contract, and I think Tielemans being available for a reduced price of £30-35m is an incredible opportunity for big clubs.”
The part of that statement I can’t understand is the bit about Arsenal looking to lose some midfielders first. I thought we needed Tielemans to give us extra depth in midfield….
——————————————————
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Rumours that Leicester are interested in Leno, hmmmm, are you thinking what I’m thinking?🤔
Not interested in Tielemans at all.
If we can sign a DM and extend Saka and Saliba’s contract I’d consider this a highly successful transfer window.
I can’t help but think we’ve signed Vieira for that position, and if we make more signings, as you say a DM and probably a winger are the priority – but any more incoming players i reckon depend on outgoing – so if we are going to sign a DM, we need to see either Xhaka leave permanently or Sambi go on loan; a winger may come in Pepe goes; and perhaps a new left-back (rather than relying on Zinchenko, when he’ll probably be a midfield starter) IF Tavares goes out on loan or is sold.
I definitely like Tielemans though – i just wonder if we really can have him in our squad unless we make room for him.
That’s exactly the way I see it too. Odegaard is a guaranteed starter, he’s most likely our captain for next season; so Vieira was never going to replace him. Moreover, ESR also plays that position.
Plus 34m seems too high a fee for Arsenal to spend on a backup player. I strongly feel he was brought in as a deep lying Playmaker. The Santi Cazorla role.
It’s a shame, his injury has robbed us the opportunity of blending him into the team and trying him in all the different positions
Agreed PJ.
I really dont rate him tbh, there are better options. I think someone is trying to create hype for their own agenda.
I would not be opposed to a rw either but cant see more than one more incoming.
Good window so far, much needed depth has been added, and although on GJ is a starter the squad is more mature.
although City and pool have strengthend I cant see much improvement to be made, it seems more like trying to maintain the standard.
So teams will close in on them it is just a matter of hiw much.
I’ve never rated Tielemans, he’s not physical, no pace and too short for me to work as a CDM,
It is just brinkmanship
This one will happen on deadline day.
Nabilo highly likely to happen if we clear out some players before or during deadline day.
Just have to wait and watch out.
I hope Arsenal don’t start knee jerking signing as the window closes! Paqueta wants Barca ( been there already) Arthur rumours in full swing( no thanks)
Bowen (please not impressed)kante would be good MD position.
But hey Arsenal don’t ruin a great window now.