Are Arsenal still targeting Tielemans? Fabrizio says….

The rumours of the Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans coming to Arsenal has been going on just as long as the rumours about Arteta’s pursuit of Gabriel Jesus, the big difference being that the Brazilian striker signed for us a few weeks ago and has now settled into his new squad.

But Tielemans seems to be stuck in no-mans-land with the Leicester owner admitting yesterday that there had been no concrete offers for the Belgian at all this summer, although all the pundits seem to still believe he will be joining Arsenal. But now Fabrizio Romano has given his perception on what is happening between Leicester and Arsenal.

“There’s been some speculation that Arsenal are concerned about Youri Tielemans’ physicality, but I have no news on any issues like this,” Romano wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“My latest update on the situation is that Arsenal have been in contact for the Belgian midfielder for months, but the priority goes to the outgoings in that position.

“Leicester have not received any proposals so far, but my prediction is that he will end up leaving. He has a year left on his contract, and I think Tielemans being available for a reduced price of £30-35m is an incredible opportunity for big clubs.”

The part of that statement I can’t understand is the bit about Arsenal looking to lose some midfielders first. I thought we needed Tielemans to give us extra depth in midfield….

