Are Arsenal struggling to find a buyer for Reiss Nelson or is Arteta happy to keep him?

Rumours suggest that Reiss Nelson is more likely to stay than leave Arsenal this summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the Hale End star could quit the Emirates Stadium if his £20 million asking price is reached. Two Premier League clubs, West Ham and Leicester, held conversations with the Arsenal winger about signing him.

However, due to Arsenal’s firm stance that they will not offer a discount for Nelson’s transfer fee, the two Premier League sides have abandoned their interest in the Gunner and shifted their focus to other potential targets.

This summer, Reiss Nelson’s departure appeared to be a win-win situation for both him and the club; the club would have made a profit from his sale, freeing up space for new players, and he would have received regular game time, which at 24 he needs.

Despite signing a new contract last summer, he did not get as many playing opportunities as he had hoped last season. He only made one start in 15 league games, which was disappointing given that the club indicated they trusted him by granting him a new contract when he could have left as a free agent.

That said, there is no doubt about Reiss Nelson’s quality. He may get a move abroad, given that he’s already played in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Bundesliga. However, it may be that Arteta is happy to keep him in reserve for Cup games and rotation. If he stays, Mikel Arteta should trust him with more game time, allowing him to solidify a role on the squad or audition for a huge move abroad.

Daniel O

