Are Arsenal title contenders? And what is the definition of ‘contender’?

Are we title contenders? by AndersS
Without any true data, I will take a chance and state that only a small minority of Arsenal fans believe we will win the title this season, despite our current lead. I wonder if that minority is bigger or smaller than the one saying there is absolutely no chance?
My guess is there are most don’t think we will win the title, but that it could actually happen through a combination of our strength and some luck.
Personally, this is my belief. I don’t think we will win the title, but I am starting to think, we have at least a fifty-fifty chance of finishing above all other teams than Man City. And if Man City is the only team, which looks like leaving us trailing, is it then totally impossible that they might not? Of course not.
Although unlikely, any number of things could put a dent in their league superiority; Injuries to key players, complacency, too much focus on Champions League, loss of inspiration from Guardiola, Guardiola falling out with the owners because he wants to go back to Barcelona – or something else completely.
As mentioned, I don’t think any of those will actually happen, but it is not 100% impossible.
A lot of people, not just Arsenal fans, are looking at the table, and possibly concluding Arsenal looks like the only team, who can challenge City.
But are we true title contenders?
This question seems to be discussed, without any real consensus as to what is a title contender? Obviously, in this moment of time, you could say that as we are leading the league, we are obviously contenders. But is that the answer then? Or do we, when we discuss if we are title contenders, try to factor in if we can continue to sustain a challenge?
Let me ask you a question, how many teams were title contenders last season?
My immediate answer would be only Liverpool were actual title contenders along with the winners, City. Chelsea were third, but they finished 19 points behind City, and they were all but mathematically without any real chance of winning the league several weeks before the end of season. I wouldn’t say they were title contenders. Would you?
But how close do you need to be to be named title contenders? Is it a matter of the points, you finish behind? Is it only a matter of position, so that if you finish second, but 15 points behind the winners, have you then been true contenders?
I dare you to try to make up your mind. What is the definition of being title contenders?
Using that definition, when was then the last time Arsenal challenged for the title????
Since we won the league in 03/04, here is how many points, we finished behind the champions:
04/05 – 12 p.
05/06 – 24 p.
06/07 – 21 p.
07/08 – 4 p.
08/09 – 18 p.
09/10 – 11 p.
10/11 – 12 p.
11/12 – 19 p.12/13 – 16 p.
13/14 – 7 p.
14/15 – 12 p.
15/16 – 10 p.
16/17 – 18 p.
17/18 – 37 p.
18/19 – 28 p.
19/20 – 43 p.
20/21 – 25 p.
21/22 – 24 p.
Personally, I don’t think you can be considered to have been true title contenders if you finished 10 or more points behind the winners. Maybe with a mall exception as to when you fell behind. You could possible make a case for saying, if you were only 4-5 points behind with 2 games to play, you were actually contending, but loosing the last couple of games meant the points difference showed a bigger gap than your ability to challenge the eventual winners.
Either way, looking at all those seasons since we last won the league, there are possibly only 2 years that we were title contenders; 07/08 and 13/14. Sure, we had all those years, where we finished in top 4 and made it to the CL. But we almost never contended for the title.
After all, isn’t it the title we are really after?
I have previously written my hopes for this season are that we can narrow the gap to the winners from the 24 points last year, to maybe 10-15, as this would constitute true progress in terms of getting closer to the title. It would be a stepping stone for further progress and becoming title contenders again. Once you are actual title contenders, you make it probable that you can win.
All the league winners need a bit of luck also, but unless you plan on a miracle, it is the strength to be title contenders which will give you the realistic chance.
So I ask you 2 things:
- What is the definition of being true title contenders?
- Do you think, Arsenal will qualify to be title contenders according to your definition?
kind regards
Anders S
In my opinion, a true title contender is the most dominant, consistent and productive team in the league. If two or more teams have similar highest ball possession, consistency and goal tally in the league, they’re all title contenders
So let’s compare Arsenal and Man City:
– Ball possession : Man City are generally more dominant than Arsenal, as shown by their ball possession percentages at Anfield and other EPL teams’ turfs, compared to ours at the Emirates and other EPL teams’ stadiums
– Consistency : Arsenal and Man City are currently similar, as shown by the points collected
– Goal scored and difference : Man City scored more goals and the goal difference is huge, so Man City are more productive
I can only say we’re the true title contender if we manage to at least dominate other big teams at their stadiums, since the first minute till the end of the games
We’ve failed the test at Old Trafford, because we could only dominate Man United after they scored. So I’d like to see how we will play at Stamford Bridge, Spurs’ stadium and Anfield, before becoming confident of our title winning chance
I think I personally have hope we will make it
Definition – being in with a chance of the title in the last month of the season.
Are we contenders? Possibly, with a bit of luck! (And if “the process” keeps working, next season could be probable contenders.)
Contender seems to be a word disturbing many so called pundits. Contender or not, as things stand, it is city trying to keep up pace with Arsenal. And it seems they might keep chasing or fall off. 12 matches in, nothing like Arsenal has played weaker teams. The champion might be decided by head to head outcome between Arsenal and Ciity. If you changed the wuestion to, is Arsenal capable of beating City? The answer is an emphatic yes. So why not be a contender?
If we’re still on top come February, then we can be considered contenders. Until then, we’re only “hopefuls”… IJS
To be considered title contenders, we have to be up there going toe to toe with the favorites until there’s merely a few games left.
That being said, do you all know how important our start ti the season has been? In the next 26 league games, we only need 18 wins to amass 85 points in total.
If we get 18 wins out of the next 23 games, the remaining 3 games will definitely be setting us up for an interesting end to the season and title.
With our records, we know we can get 18 wins from the rest of our games.
Let’s just try to take it a game a time. Even if we don’t win the league. 85 points would guarantee at the least 3rd position, so we’ve set up real well for the rest of the season.
It’s also why we must get some new signings in January to help
What a power House of an article you have crafted *Anders….
I love it…..I mean every bit of it, it’s pure class.
I will be direct with my response.
A little chasing team….must not win beautiful all time, they may be dominated, out played but win with even their only shot on target, while being iron clad in the defense, as we have seen I our recent decline of over 1.5 goals prior to deforestation of forest with tractors.
Again when such teams are in their bad game day, they settle for a draw and avoid defeat at all cost….
I can’t mention consistency and need for avalanche of goals as these are kindergarten key points
Ball possession has little to do with being a title contender, title contenders take their chances, they remain consistent throughout the season. The defence has to be watertight and yeah you need luck too.
It’s a match by match process, on paper Liverpool are title contenders but on the field of play it’s a different story, you to have the mental strength for you to be considered.
At times not the best teams win a football match
In my opinion, it is too early to decide if Arsenal are title contenders now. Title contenders, to me, are teams who are within 6 points at the top with 5 games to go, knowing a slip by the leading team could easily result in an overtake.
Contending for the title in the EPL comes with a lot of pressure, and the young age of some our players might be a factor when the going gets tough. I will say if we are still top or within 6 points from top by middle of January, we go all out and get a few experienced players to help us challange but if not,we focus on improving the depth (if there is need) and wait till summer. However something tells me this season might be one of the best opportunities we would be having, and I hope Arteta and the board see it that way too.