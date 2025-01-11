Are Arsenal too optimized for the system that we have no plan B?

For much of this campaign, a recurring reason for the critique of Mikel Arteta has emerged, particularly in the aftermath of games where we drop points. This so-called “reason” can be described in various ways, but the term most of us are familiar with is overcoaching or micromanagement. This is something Arteta can and should be criticised for this season. Towards the latter stages of his tenure, the Spaniard has adopted an approach that emphasises control in every area of the pitch. While this has brought us relative success, including successive title bids, it has yet to help us cross the finish line.
Ensuring this level of control requires a meticulous and highly structured style of play, one that demands strict adherence to the manager’s instructions. However, this intricate, almost choreographed approach is starting to falter, particularly in a season where we have been forced to play without our best players for significant periods. Time and again, we have seen the Gunners struggle against sides that set up with a disciplined low block. These encounters have frequently been characterised by lethargic displays, lacking central penetration and often reverting to the much-maligned side-to-side passing of old. On many such occasions, we have looked devoid of ideas, reluctant to take risks either on the ball or with our movement.
Speaking of movement, another frustrating issue is our failure to capitalise on high turnovers. Arsenal ranks highly in the league for turnovers leading to shots, yet our conversion rate from these opportunities tells a very different story. The issue is not just the poor conversion of chances but also our reluctance to fully commit to punishing the opposition when we win the ball high up the pitch. How often have we seen the Gunners recycle possession or fail to make meaningful progress towards goal from such turnovers? Far too often. A key reason for this is our insistence on sticking rigidly to a system that the players seem optimised to execute but which leaves little room for spontaneity or adaptability.
The responsibility for this falls squarely on Arteta’s shoulders, hence the valid criticism. While Mikel Arteta has demonstrated his ability to get things right in the past, the pressing question for us is how long it will take for him to correct these issues. There are numerous other factors contributing to why we have failed to push on this season, but the problems are plain to see.
If I could give Arteta one piece of advice at this moment, it would be to let the team play with the handbrake off. With Bukayo Saka injured, sacrificing a measure of control for chaos could work wonders for us right now.
As I mentioned earlier, Arteta has consistently found ways to adapt and improve during his Arsenal tenure. My hope—and the hope of many Gooners—is that he finds the solution quickly. Otherwise, this season risks becoming a wasted opportunity.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
The issue is havertz.
I like havertz, but when he plays one of the wingers suffers, which has mainly been the left side. On Tuesday, trossard suffered.
The plan b should be havertz and a way for the team to work effectively upfront from left, central to right.
When we were playing last season and havertz proving people wrong , the left side was ineffective which didn’t matter as we were winning. Martinelli struggles when havertz plays apart from last Tuesday- martinelli also struggles when we don’t have a lb (left footed player)
The team naturally drift to the right dir to saka and odegaard , white, timber and the midfield linking up well .
The left seems out of sync .
Jesus needs to be playing upfront or on the right, what is clear – he is another who can’t play with havertz or they haven’t understood each others game .
We are not fluid. Whether that means a striker ( vlahovic or cunha) or a new winger as trossard won’t renew – that would help freshen things
As for jorginho- his performance against Brighton was shocking, after 25 minutes aiming for sterile domination with terrible passing. As for partey – yes rb isn’t his position but that doesn’t mean you pass to the other team frequently.
A new option in midfield is required.
I would suggest, Benjamin, it’s the hope of EVERY Gooner that MA finds a solution quickly!!
This “micro management” term, first used on JA by DK, can be seen in every element of our play – possession, tactics, time wasting – you name it, it’s there!!
We have some wonderfully gifted players, Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard, Partey, Rice for example, but, apart from Partey and Saka, they all seem to have retreated into their shells, playing the safe and easy ball, rather than creating the kind of football we saw during the last two seasons.
I’m back to sitting in my seat, watching the ball take an eternity to travel forward, only to see it go in reverse again!!
Why MA has changed tactics is anyone’s guess, but the time wasting is THE most infuriating of all,with throw ins topping the charts.
If referees booked two or three players every game for this, I really don’t think we could complain.
Let the players express themselves Mikel, otherwise the Emirates will become a library once again!!