Are Arsenal too optimized for the system that we have no plan B?

For much of this campaign, a recurring reason for the critique of Mikel Arteta has emerged, particularly in the aftermath of games where we drop points. This so-called “reason” can be described in various ways, but the term most of us are familiar with is overcoaching or micromanagement. This is something Arteta can and should be criticised for this season. Towards the latter stages of his tenure, the Spaniard has adopted an approach that emphasises control in every area of the pitch. While this has brought us relative success, including successive title bids, it has yet to help us cross the finish line.

Ensuring this level of control requires a meticulous and highly structured style of play, one that demands strict adherence to the manager’s instructions. However, this intricate, almost choreographed approach is starting to falter, particularly in a season where we have been forced to play without our best players for significant periods. Time and again, we have seen the Gunners struggle against sides that set up with a disciplined low block. These encounters have frequently been characterised by lethargic displays, lacking central penetration and often reverting to the much-maligned side-to-side passing of old. On many such occasions, we have looked devoid of ideas, reluctant to take risks either on the ball or with our movement.

Speaking of movement, another frustrating issue is our failure to capitalise on high turnovers. Arsenal ranks highly in the league for turnovers leading to shots, yet our conversion rate from these opportunities tells a very different story. The issue is not just the poor conversion of chances but also our reluctance to fully commit to punishing the opposition when we win the ball high up the pitch. How often have we seen the Gunners recycle possession or fail to make meaningful progress towards goal from such turnovers? Far too often. A key reason for this is our insistence on sticking rigidly to a system that the players seem optimised to execute but which leaves little room for spontaneity or adaptability.

The responsibility for this falls squarely on Arteta’s shoulders, hence the valid criticism. While Mikel Arteta has demonstrated his ability to get things right in the past, the pressing question for us is how long it will take for him to correct these issues. There are numerous other factors contributing to why we have failed to push on this season, but the problems are plain to see.

If I could give Arteta one piece of advice at this moment, it would be to let the team play with the handbrake off. With Bukayo Saka injured, sacrificing a measure of control for chaos could work wonders for us right now.

As I mentioned earlier, Arteta has consistently found ways to adapt and improve during his Arsenal tenure. My hope—and the hope of many Gooners—is that he finds the solution quickly. Otherwise, this season risks becoming a wasted opportunity.

BENJAMIN KENNETH