Are Arsenal trying to hurt Manchester City?

We may one day look back on the Kroenke era and regard Andrea Berta as its greatest ever employee. Arsenal have often been criticised for not always acting like a true elite club under the current ownership, yet their Director of Football appears to operate with that higher standard in mind.

Berta’s approach reflects a more calculated and assertive strategy in the transfer market, one that prioritises long-term gain over short-term reaction. This philosophy is now evident in Arsenal’s reported interest in Marc Guehi, a situation that has developed into one of the more intriguing subplots of the current window.

Arsenal’s Calculated Patience

It is believed that the Italian has made it clear to Marc Guehi that Arsenal want him to move to the Emirates. The defender is out of contract in the summer, which explains why Crystal Palace would prefer to sell him this month, as it represents their final chance to secure a fee. The irony is that Palace previously cancelled a transfer to Liverpool because they lacked a replacement.

The assumption had been that the 25-year-old would wait until January to move to Anfield, but the situation has shifted since Manchester City entered the race. Unlike their rivals, Arsenal are reportedly prepared to wait until the end of the season, when the centre back would become a free agent. That option is often attractive to players, as clubs are more open to offering significant signing-on fees when no transfer fee is required.

Strategic Implications for the Title Race

Mikel Arteta is not seen as being as desperate for Guehi as Pep Guardiola. The Palace captain would not disrupt the Gabriel and Saliba partnership, meaning urgency would only stem from fear of missing out or weakening the competition. At Manchester City, Gvardiol, Dias and Stones are all injured, and failing to replace them could influence the title race.

This context is understood in North London, which has led to the theory that Berta’s tactic may be as much about limiting Manchester City as strengthening Arsenal. Investing in a player who will soon be free is rarely ideal business, but it can be decisive. Even delaying Guehi’s move to Manchester by a few months could have significant consequences.

Whether Guehi stays at Selhurst Park or chooses his future later, any delay in him wearing sky blue until August could prove invaluable.

