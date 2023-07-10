Are Arsenal waiting for news on Thomas Partey before going in for Romeo Lavia?

What a summer transfer window Arsenal are having!

Kai Havertz is in, Declan Rice is in, Timber is in, and up next is Romeo Lavia. “Arsenal have concrete and strong interest in Romeo Lavia,” Romano said a few weeks ago.

“Relationship is excellent with his camp — talks already took place.”

🚨 Arsenal have concrete and strong interest in Romeo Lavia. Relationship is excellent with his camp — talks already took place. #AFC Timing will be crucial as Chelsea remain interested. Man United appreciate Lavia but still not advancing. City buy back clause only valid 2024. pic.twitter.com/QcTMqPx5ou — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Arteta has made so much progress in acquiring practically every player he desired. He is just one Lavia deal away from believing this transfer window is his to win.

What, then, is stopping Lavia from moving? The Gunners are reportedly unwilling to instantly pay Lavia’s £50 million asking price, according to the Guardian. That might alter, though, if one of Partey’s pursuers is successful in signing the Ghanaian international by affording his £30 million asking price.

According to reports, if Partey is allowed to leave for £30 million, Arsenal will be motivated to outbid a number of Premier League clubs for the services of Lavia.

Arteta appears to be replacing the older Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey with younger blood. The two were the oldest players in his squad.

The Boss may be bolstering the calibre and lowering the age of his team by bringing in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and perhaps Romeo Lavia, but with their combined experience, they will surely be able to eclipse the Xhaka and Partey contribution, shouldn’t they?

Daniel O

