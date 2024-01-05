Reports say Arsenal Women’s Swiss international Maritz is joining Aston Villa to partner Alisha Lehmann

We are currently in the winter transfer window and, as such, there are rumours of exits and arrivals galore throughout the footballing world.

According to Swiss magazine Blick, one of Arsenal Women’s Swiss internationals is leaving our Gunners to join fellow Swiss international Alisha Lehmann at Aston Villa Women, stating:

Maritz is a new club colleague of Lehmann

Noelle Maritz (28), 113-time capped Swiss defender, is moving from Arsenal to Aston Villa in the English Women’s Super League.

In Birmingham she becomes a teammate of Instagram queen Alisha Lehmann (24), with whom she also plays together in the national team.

After ten rounds, Arsenal are in third place behind Chelsea and Manchester City. Aston Villa follows in ninth position.

28 year old Californian-born Maritz joined Arsenal Women in July 2020, from German giants VfL Wolfsburg, but has struggled for playing time under head coach Jonas Eidevall, even with her no.1 counterpart Laura Wienroither out of action with an ACL injury and unlikely to return this season.

It is highly anticipated that Arsenal Women will make an announcement on the signing of USA international Emily Fox very soon which, to be fair, would have left Maritz as Eidevall’s 3rd choice after the return of Wienroither from injury.

It is well-known that Eidevall is over his limit of 25 players, which even forced young Brazilian Gio Queiroz to be unregistered with the team this season after a loan deal fell through, with Eidevall saying at the time “The idea was very much for Gio to go on loan because the reality is that we can only register 25 players,”

Perhaps Noelle Maritz will be the first Arsenal Women player leaving us in this winter break?

What are your thoughts on this Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….