Are Arsenal Women making a play for young Norwegian winger Anna Jøsendal? by Michelle

Anna Jøsendal is a 22 year old Norwegian winger, who currently plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg, in Trondheim. Jøsendal also plays for the Norwegian Women national team, alongside Arsenal’s Frida Maanum, and is currently representing her country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia & New Zealand.

It has been reported that there are four Barclays Women’s Super League teams interested in recruiting this young, talented winger, as per the tweet below:

22-year-old Rosenborg winger Anna Jøsendal has received offers from FOUR @BarclaysWSL sides, per @tv2sport 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/PzF31gQnSG — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) July 13, 2023

The four WSL clubs are believed to be Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton & Aston Villa. Arsenal, jokingly known as Blonde FC, have recruited several scandivian players since the arrival of Swedish boss Jonas Eidevall including:

Sweden: Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenius & Amanda Ilestadt

Norway: Frida Maanum

Denmark: Kathrine Kuhl

Jøsendal would seem to fit Eidevall’s profile and the club are still looking to recruit a midfielder and a centre-back.

Norway are in Group A in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and will be playing New Zealand in the opening match of the World Cup in Auckland, straight after the tournament’s Opening Ceremony in New Zealand. Gooners will likely be watching Norway, in support of Arsenal’s Frida Maanum – now we have one more player to keep a close eye on!

Below is Norway’s group game schedule at the World Cup.

20 July: New Zealand vs Norway (Auckland, 09:00)

25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (Hamilton, 10:00)

30 July: Norway vs Philippines (Auckland, 09:00)

How, when & where to watch our 15 Gunners at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….