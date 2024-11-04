Are Arsenal Women risking their season by keeping an interim head coach at the helm?

Last month, Arsenal parted ways with Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall after a poor start to the season. The Swedish tactician opted to resign before the Arsenal decision-makers bowed to pressure from fans who wanted him sacked.

Renee Slegers, Eidevall’s assistant head coach, has guided our Gunner women since then. In her three games in charge, Renee Slegers has led our Gunner women to two wins (over Valerenga and West Ham) and a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

One could argue that interim manager Slegers is doing an excellent job, but there’s a debate: if she’s not the Arsenal women boss, are our Gunners risking their season by keeping her longer?

In the press conference for the United game, on Friday, Slegers revealed that “I’ll be in the interim role for this block. That’s what I know,” therefore she’ll lead the Arsenal women for at least the next five games. We hope she can maintain her current unbeaten streak and consistently deliver wins.

That said, with Gooners’ desire to win something, don’t you think the Arsenal decision-makers should have been quick to bring in the new manager?

Against Manchester United, Arsenal women demonstrated their struggles to make wise decisions in the final third, not knowing when to hold onto the ball and when to make crucial passes. As Slegers was deputizing for Eidevall and couldn’t assist him in resolving that issue, would she be able to provide a solution?

Arsenal are facing a challenging situation; they should have appointed a new head coach by now, and he or she should have already been implementing their tactics to help them salvage any title hopes this season, don’t you think?

A new manager may require a transitional period to settle in, and expecting them to win the league would be excessively ambitious (it’s probably already pretty much out of reach anyway). After the October international break, Arsenal women should have brought on board who they thought ought to be their new manager unless they are planning to trust Slegers with the job (even if she didn’t hint she is keen on taking it before).

That said, let’s wait and see who takes over as the next permanent Arsenal women’s manager. Ex-Gunner Casey Stoney and ex-Manchester City manager Nick Cushing are the top two candidates, as per speculation. But it is still a mystery who of the two, or who else, will be trusted to coach this Arsenal women’s team back to greatness.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Can we really just continue as we are?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….