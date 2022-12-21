Are Arsenal Women set to sign Dutch star Victoria Pelova? (plus video)

Are Arsenal Women set to sign Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova? by Michelle

Arsenal have suffered two major player losses due to ACL injuries within the last 4 weeks. England international Beth Mead and Dutch international Vivianne Miedema have been Arsenal’s top goalscorers and assisters over the last few seasons.

Boss Jonas Eidevall had already talked about the need to be active in the January transfer window in light of his team suffering significantly with injuries in the current season, but with such an enormous blow to the team in losing Mead & Miedema in such quick succession he will have to be very active indeed. Our gunners need fire power up front in light of these losses..

Eidevall would not be drawn on Arsenal talks with 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova, saying No comment in his pre-Zurich presser. We think this young player has some great midfield presence with goals and assists and could be a very welcome addition to the somewhat depleted Arsenal squad. It is rumoured that Pelova has already turned down Wolfburg and Real Madrid, in favour of joining our Gunners.

You can see Pelova in action during her 2021-22 season with dutch side Ajax here:

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….