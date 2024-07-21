Are Arsenal Women still in the market for a world-class forward & midfielder?

Is the recent acquisition of Mariona Caldentey for the attack, and the imminent signing of Aston Villa goalie Daphne Van Domselaar, enough to complete Arsenal Women’s squad for the upcoming challenges in the WSL and the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers?

The Arsenal attack is filled with talented players like Stina Blackstenius, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Cloe Lacasse, and Caldentey, who’s really going to elevate the team’s performance.

The Arsenal defence appears to be strong. We should be well-equipped defensively with Lotte Wubben-Moy’s return from injury, the hope that Laia Codina won’t sustain any injuries at the Olympics, and the hope that Steph Catley’s current injury isn’t too severe. Though we must remember that Amanda Ilestedt is still with child and unlikely to return next season.

At the moment, I’m a little concerned about the midfield. I’m kind of concerned about missing Victoria Pelova’s input. The Dutch sensation had an ACL tear after the season, so she will be out for an extended period. It would be awesome if we could find a top midfielder to step in and cover for her. This reminds me of the Keira Walsh deal.

Should we concentrate all our efforts on pursuing Keira Walsh now that we can expect Caldentey and Van Domselaar to join the team ahead of next season? Though Spanish reports suggest that Walsh is firmly in Barcelona’s plans for the upcoming season.

After securing deals for Caldentey and van Domselaar, the Gooners can exhale with relief, knowing that the team could just be a midfielder away from strengthening for the upcoming season. Or are they?

Gio Queiroz, who is reportedly signing for Atletico Madrid, which will leave a space in Arsenal’s attack, though she was almost permanently out on loan during her tenure at Arsenal. Then there is the ongoing question of Lina Hurtig. Will she stay? Or will she go? Bizarrely, there has still be no mention of her anywhere..

So are Arsenal still in the market for a forward? A midfielder? What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

