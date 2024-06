Are Arsenal Women strong enough at right-back with Fox & Wienroither? Without Lucy Bronze?

On Thursday morning Barcelona confirmed, with an official announcement, that Lucy Bronzeโ€™s time at the club was coming to an end. They confirmed that she would not renew her expired contract.

Should our Arsenal women go for the outstanding Lioness, Lucy Bronze?

I disagree; Arsenal surely would only have considered that swoop if we were without 25-year-old Emily Fox and 25-year-old Laura Wienroither, two of the best right backs we have. We would have definitely urged the club to make a move. But with Wienroither and Fox, we donโ€™t really need the 32-year-old, do we?

Wienroither just returned from an ACL injury towards the end of last season, and signed a new deal post-season, giving the competition with Emily Fox for right back next season a significant boost. Both players are really hungry and talented, so they can take turns and share the workload on the right wing.

For sure, the team that manages to secure the services of Lucy Bronze, a serial winner, will be adding a phenomenal player to their squad. She has achieved success at the highest level. There are reports that Chelsea might be signing her. I wish them all the best.

But for us, Emily Fox and Laura Wienroither are a solid duo. Oh, by the way, Katie McCabe, our utility player, can also play as a right back (I just thought Iโ€™d mention that too!).

What to you think Gooners? Are we strong enough without Lucy Bronze?

Michelle M

