Are Arsenal Women supporters the most difficult to satisfy?

The primary challenge that anyone stepping in as the Arsenal Women boss would encounter is team selection. The process of choosing the team has consistently presented challenges.

For many Gooners, Jonas Eidevall’s greatest flaw was his inability to identify his best lineup. Many questioned his decision to bench a player like Stina Blackstenius, asked why he didn’t give Kathrine Kuhl enough game time, and asked why he overlooked Rosa Kafaji.

Renee Slegers has been responsible for making the lineup calls, since Eidevall’s departure, and she has also faced some difficult decisions along the way. Notably, Steph Catley has moved to a left centre-back position; Rosa Kafaji continues to play a limited role; and Alessia Russo continues to overshadow Stina Blackstenius.

Interestingly, it appears that Renee has identified the best Arsenal Women starting lineup, based on consistency in her selection and the performances. It’s amusing that even though we are performing well and securing victories now that Renee has established the starting 11, some Gooners are still voicing their complaints.

Some Gooners are asking questions such as “Why is Kyra Cooney-Cross on the bench?” “Why isn’t Kafaji playing?” “Why isn’t Kuhl getting a chance?” Interestingly, there are calls for Kyra to return to the starting 11, despite Kim Little, Frida Maanum, and Lia Walti forming one of the strongest Arsenal midfield combos ever.

Some team selection suggestions might be reasonable, but hasn’t Renee Slegers made an effort to be fair with her game time allocation? She has attempted to share game time with her ideal substitutions.

Ultimately, only 11 players can participate at any given moment, meaning not everyone has the opportunity to play. Some may simply remain on the sidelines. The Arsenal Women are performing admirably, scoring goals and securing victories—certainly, that’s all we could have hoped for. We may not all be coaches, but we should rally behind interim manager Renee Slegers and her choices, giving her the space to keep making the decisions that will steer us back on course, after such a fumbling start to the season under Eidevall.

What do you think Gooners? Are we the most difficult fans to please?!

Susan N

