Are Arsenal Women targeting Danish Player of the Year striker Signe Bruun?

24 year old Signe Bruun is a Danish professional football who signed for French club Lyon in June 2021 and she plays for her native Denmark national team. Bruun has 28 caps for Denmark and has scored 18 goals, with a record 12 in 2021 when she was named Player of the Year for her national team.

In January 2022, Bruun made a deadline day move to Manchester United, on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. Her spell at Man United was marred by injury, limiting Bruun to seven appearances in all competitions in which she failed to score a goal for the club. Man United confirmed that Bruun was returning to her parent club Olympique Lyonnais, after her loan spell finished at the end of June 2022.

Potentially Bruun could be ready to transfer on loan to Arsenal Women in January 2023 as she did to Manchester United last year.

According to @RJPJournalism, @ArsenalWFC are interested in signing @Debinha7! 👀 After serious injuries of @bmeado9 and @VivianneMiedema the Gunners are looking for a proper replacement, @signebruun20 is on the list of candidates too. pic.twitter.com/8pHnCoXR2Y — ata football (@atafball) December 19, 2022

Debinha is also a player that we believe is being firmly targeted by Arsenal in the transfer window.

When asked if Arsenal will look at short-term targets or bring planned transfer business forward in light of injuries in the squad, Eidevall said:

I think when you’re looking at things in the shorter term, you have to also see who is available and the timing of that. Sometimes I have to adapt my ideas as well, but of course, whenever we can have a long-term target and we feel that that’s someone who can contribute to many seasons for Arsenal, that’s a priority. But the most important thing is that we have a really competitive squad here in January so that we can go and we can compete in all the competitions that we’re taking part in.

Bruun, Debinha and Victoria Pelova could be great additions to Arsenal’s front-line armoury, in light of Mead & Miedema’s recent injuries.

