Are Arsenal’s Gabriel and Saliba the strongest CB partnership in the EPL

Is Gabriel and Saliba the strongest CB partnership in the EPL?
Arsenal are off to a great start to the season, unbeaten in the last eleven games, Arteta has got us playing like a well-oiled machine. After tinkering a bit at the start of the season, Arteta looks to have gone with what he knows has and will work in defence and has reverted to playing the centre back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba.
After we had arguably one of our most impressive campaign’s in years last season, where we sat at the top of the league for the majority of it, Arsenal fans would have been expecting Arteta to keep the same defence that managed to get us so far, but Arteta being the type of manager he is, had to experiment a bit, but after the injuries of Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber, Arteta looked to revert back to what we all knew and loved to see last season.
Since the victory against Manchester United, they’ve looked solid. Picking up right where they left off last season. With a partnership that feels like something that comes naturally to them. Always reading each other’s game, and it looks like they can almost telepathically predict what each other’s next move will be, making them the perfect partnership to command and keep our backline strong.
Since making the change, we’ve managed to walk away with five clean sheets and winning all six games they’ve started together in. With both players keeping our backline compact and almost impossible to get past, we’ve looked dangerous in defence. Declan Rice has been playing just in front of them and I think that’s also added to the way they’re playing, with a sense of security in front them, they look to be playing comfortably and almost better than last season.
With a lot of games to come, injury worries are always looming, and both had their troubles last season, both missing several games. Saliba missing 12 games due to a back injury and Gabriel missing 3 games due to a knee injury. Arsenal fans will be praying we don’t see anything like that this season. They’ve both built such a solid partnership that if one was to get injured, I think it would really impact the style of football we have been playing lately.
Not losing a game together yet, Gabriel and Saliba are looking to be the strongest pairing in the premier league this season, so far. A partnership that Arsenal fans will be hoping we continue to see throughout the season. Arteta clearly trusts them and personally, I think they’ve now proved they can be trusted. Let’s hope it’s set in stone.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? How happy have you been with our CB’s so far?
Daisy Mae
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No , didn’t win title and havn’t conceded the less goals so how can they be the best ?
They failed to win the tittle cos of an injury to one of them amongst others. As the headline states their “pairing” is actually the best in the league.
Sorry “partnership”.
So they conceded fewer goals then anyone else then before Saliba injury ?
And this season they conceded least goals ?
I remember Arsenal 1-3 City …both played
Both played when we lost at Everton , drew with Brentford during that spell
Because it is a team game and not a game of who has the best CB pairing. You can have the best players or partnership and not win the league. Using your logic:
Messi or Ronaldo were not the best players when their team didn’t won title or score the most goals.
Salah is not the best winger in the league as liverpool didn’t win the title and score most goal.
Henry wasn’t the best striker when man utd won the league.
Well it depends , if a player that season scored and assisted more goals that season then they had a better season yes
And no mate
Your CB will be judged on goals conceded if your claiming their the best In the league
Chelsea for example in 04- 05 and 05-06 conceded no more then 15 goals in the league
That’s when you say they are best in the league
Yeah! They are only rivalled by Toon’s Botman and Scharr, could’ve included City’s CBs but they barely get into action defensively plus it’s not stable or should i say established because of rotations and change of positions. so yeah it’s wilo and gabi.
Yes in my opinion Arsenal have the best pairing center back in the league, Magalhaes in particular has come under a lot of sticks from some fans
But they haven’t realized the constant music he faces as a result of the Ukrainian.
Like the article Daisy and YES we have improved as the season has gone on.
What will be superb, will be the Saliba / Gabriel pairing, with Rice and Partey in front of them, with White and Zinchenko (Timbers) on the flanks, feeding Saka and Martinelli.
Can’t see a weak link with any of the players I’ve mentioned anywhere, once Timbers person is back.
If they both stay fit for 90% of our fixtures and we win the league. 100% yes! Let’s wait and see. For now, yes they are one of the best in the league
Good article Daisy but slight error Gabriel didn’t miss any games last season infact if i remember correctly he started all 38 matches.
Spurs’ first equalizer completely obliterates any such claim.
I could have broken my TV screen for the atrocious defending!