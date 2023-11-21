Are Arsenal’s injury problems worse or above average compared to other Premier League Clubs?

INJURIES ARE AFFECTING OUR CLUBS PERFORMANCES – HOW ARE THEY AFFECTING OTHER CLUBS IN THE PL AND IS IT WORSE THIS SEASON COMPARED TO PREVIOUS SEASONS?

by ken1945

I have read on many occasions; how unlucky we are with injuries, and came across this breakdown of the injuries that have seen players miss games.

The website is Premierinjuries.com and dated 19-11-23 and does include suspension or disciplinary issues.

So, let’s have a look at what it shows:

Manchester United = 14

Newcastle United = 14

Crystal Palace = 13

Sheffield United = 13

Nottingham Forest = 13

Chelsea = 12

Brentford = 11

Brighton = 10

Aston Villa = 10

Fulham = 10

Arsenal = 9

Burnley = 9

Liverpool = 9

Spuds = 9

Luton = 8

Bournemouth = 7

Everton = 7

Manchester City = 7

Wolves = 6

West Ham = 5

The average works out at 9.8 across the PL.

So, it seems that we are below average, but I couldn’t find anything on “long term injuries” such as Timber.

Interesting also, is the fact that these figures are the worst, to date, since the PL began.

Your thoughts on this and whether we should be using our injuries to justify poor performances?

ken1945

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…