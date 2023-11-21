Are Arsenal’s injury problems worse or above average compared to other Premier League Clubs?

INJURIES ARE AFFECTING OUR CLUBS PERFORMANCES – HOW ARE THEY AFFECTING OTHER CLUBS IN THE PL AND IS IT WORSE THIS SEASON COMPARED TO PREVIOUS SEASONS?
by ken1945
I have read on many occasions; how unlucky we are with injuries, and came across this breakdown of the injuries that have seen players miss games.
The website is Premierinjuries.com and dated 19-11-23 and does include suspension or disciplinary issues.
So, let’s have a look at what it shows:
Manchester United = 14
Newcastle United = 14
Crystal Palace = 13
Sheffield United = 13
Nottingham Forest = 13
Chelsea = 12
Brentford = 11
Brighton = 10
Aston Villa = 10
Fulham = 10
Arsenal = 9
Burnley = 9
Liverpool = 9
Spuds = 9
Luton = 8
Bournemouth = 7
Everton = 7
Manchester City = 7
Wolves = 6
West Ham = 5
The average works out at 9.8 across the PL.
So, it seems that we are below average, but I couldn’t find anything on “long term injuries” such as Timber.
Interesting also, is the fact that these figures are the worst, to date, since the PL began.
Your thoughts on this and whether we should be using our injuries to justify poor performances?
ken1945
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just noticed an error :
Should read “” does NOT include suspensions or disciplinary issues – sorry!!
“Poor performance ” Are you for real !
Would you say that our performance against Forest and Fulham were not poor then?
Ken You know my views on stats used over a tiny time frame only, with no further cotext , so I need not repeat them ALL here.
In order to get any TRUE benefit from stats, we need to use longer term periods and compare, as far as possible , like with like and not with other clubs, playing different opponents.
There is virtually NO TRUE VALUE IN YOUR STATS AS YOU PRESENT THEM THEREFORE .
However, you are on the right track even so. What is clear and I speak of the overall increase in injuries , is that so many games and esp when squeezed together , ie three games in eight days with a CL away leg in between , massively tires our and all players.
Some blithely say ” OH YES, BUT BACK IN THE OLD DAYS , PLAYERS PLAYED ON HEAVIER, POORER PITCHES WITH MORE GAMES AND CARRIED ON REGARDLESS”!
But that is a misleading theory, as back then the ALL IMPORTANT PACE during games was far slower.
Keepers could pick up the ball from back passes and there were many slower spells in all games then now.
More interest and massively more dosh has increased passion and player worry and burn out. It is more mentally demanding as well as physically now. More extra comps for top clubs wil increase player injury likelihoods and burn out too.
As for ARSENAL injuries only, we seem to be about average overall, taken over the longer and more accurate, more relevant, period.
Any fool can give meaningless short term stats and claim , falsely, that they show such and such. But they do NOT. Unless used wisely, with keen brain power attached to their interpretation.
Jon, these were produced in order to show how injuries have risen in the same frame time as previous seasons – so what’s your point?
If anyone can remember earlier in the campaign, Ten Hag claims that Arsenal have been lucky, comparing to Man United and their injury woes.
To make matters worst he went on” you see Arsenal and they almost have a full squad available all times.
Think his claim was plain wrong, the problem is Arsenal squad is razor thin if you ask me.
Last season we went to the London Stadium and West Ham was able to field a team with six regular players missing and they were able to give us a run for our money, not much has changed since, in terms of our squad depth.
After our first eleven Arsenal is down to sheer bones, it’s for this reason Arsenal injuries would appear worst on the surface in comparison to other outfit.
Very interesting Ken1945 but is there a way of finding out if the injuries are for key players in each team? I’m not trying to make light of it but losing some of our most important players to injury has been damaging. We are unlikely to consider the loss of fringe players as crucial. That said, all teams have injury woes but as has been mentioned, some squads are stronger overall