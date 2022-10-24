Are Arsenal’s old bad habits creeping back in?

For the Gooners who needed evidence why we won’t sustain a title challenge, it was evidenced in the second half at Saint Marys.
Let me stress, that’s zero disrespect intended towards Arsenal and the progress they have made this season. It’s just a case of Man City setting such a standard that it’s a step too far to keep up. The Champions have raised the bar to the point that you need to be making 90 plus points to have a chance, therefore you can’t be affording to drop silly points.
Our 1-1 draw on Sunday comes under the umbrella of silly points.
The reason why many in our fanbase (including myself) have been reluctant to think beyond securing a top 4 finish was apparent at the weekend. To the team’s credit it’s took longer than expected for the bad habits to creep in.
The fact it took this long is a reflection that, no matter what happens, we have progressed under Mikel Arteta this campaign.
After the Liverpool win, I challenged maximum points out of our next two League fixtures.
Purely because they were the type of away games that we would slip up in over the years. Maybe we would show up with the wrong attitude, get complacent, not physically or mentally be up for the battle.
That’s why the victory at Elland Road was so impressive because we dug deep In a manner not in our DNA in the last decade.
That was undermined in the second period on the South Coast where we looked like the Gunners of 12 months ago.
That it’s taken thus far into a new season for bad habits to creep in, is testament to how focused our manager has prepared his squad every few days.
A point on our travels isn’t the end of the world either in terms of our position at the top of the table or the old adage that if you can’t win the match, make sure you don’t lose it. On previous visits we would have imploded after the disappointment of conceding an equaliser.
Yet with the schedule not getting any easier there were concerning signs.
It was like the first half was too easy and we fell into the trap of going through the motions meaning when Southampton did score, we didn’t have the mindset to find that next gear.
The likes of Jesus, Partey and Tomiyasu looked jaded.
When it came to our subs, Tierney looked a threat on our left but predictably Eddie Nketiah replacing Martinelli meant we had less of a goal threat.
Southampton v Arsenal Player Ratings as Saints halt the Gunners winning run
For someone on 100,000 pound a week, I as a supporter should not be feeling our firepower reduces when he comes on.
As I forecasted when he signed a new contract, we are paying him a lot of money to score against the likes of Zurich and Bodo.
My bet that Aubameyang will score more League goals than Eddie remains likely.
There’s zero points sticking up for him just for the sake of positivity. You don’t become a better fan for blind loyalty.
If the Kroenke Family do not invest in a striker to back up Jesus, it will cost us, maybe even top 4.
It’s disrespectful to Pep Guardiola and the standards he set to say this Arsenal team can compete with his team.
In a few months’ time we will laugh at the notion it was even suggested.
After we conceded we didn’t manage a shot on target. That would never happen to City.
A few of our key players are not going to the World Cup so a rest might come at the right time.
3 games in the Prem before the tournament kicks off.
3 games to hold on to our lead.
Dan
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta says “We should have played better”!…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t think there is any reason to overreact or panic, although many called it that fatigue would set in if we keep playing similar starting 11 and not making subs early enough.
It’s also strange when starting 11 players come on in our tertiary competitions even when we are winning with our reserve team. It sends a message to all fringe players that they aren’t good enough while over using our starting 11.
I still don’t understand why we kept Eddie, he’s had many chances and has never proved he is good enough. I would much rather have used this season to see what Balogun has, not saying he would have been any better but at least we would know right. Now Eddie won’t want to leave because no-one will pay his high salary so we are stuck with him and then when can Balogun ever get a chance in the next 2-3 years?
We are still doing very well, I hope we start rotating more.
Of course it’s Dan. Who else would write such stuff? If I may ask you Dan: What do you gain by writing such negativity? Is it to challenge common opinion, to look unique or just to generate debate? Whatever it is I don’t envy you at all. I can’t imagine myself persistently disparaging my team. It takes a lot of guts.
It is disappointing to see these comments already flying around on the back of only the 2nd time Arsenal has dropped points!
Say what you may, Arsenal deserves to be where they are and it would be unfair to say “bad habits” have crept in. Which bad habits?!
The club has made definite and tangible progress; the players are giving their best each time they come unto the pitch; there will be days when we will have games like this one, but that we are top of the table after game week 12 and we have done so from game week 3 is no fluke.
I know the next thing people would be watching for is to see us begin to drop more points and begin to say “I told you so…”
Yes, Arsenal is still a WIP but comments like this one should not be quick to surface.
Maybe in a few months time I will have to eat these words or maybe, in a few months time I will be amongst so many who dared to believe!
Based on our last five games, I believe we won’t be able to finish above Man City. But we’re good enough to finish fourth or win EL
As for Nketiah, it’s not fair to compare him with Aubameyang. Aubameyang is Chelsea’s main CF for EPL, whereas Nketiah plays mostly in EL where he has to work with less experienced teammates
I’d like to watch Nketiah and Nelson start the game in Netherlands