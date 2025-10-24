Are Arsenal’s set-pieces “killing the Premier League” or redefining it?

Arsenal have continued to find joy from dead ball situations this season, but a former Premier League player has accused them of “killing the Premier League” with what he describes as boring tactics.

The Gunners have carried on from where they left off last campaign, continuing their dominance from set pieces. A number of crucial goals from dead ball situations have helped them win key matches this season, proving especially effective against teams who sit deep defensively. Arsenal are currently the set-piece kings of Europe, so it is little surprise that other Premier League clubs have tried to emulate their success in this area over recent months.

O’Hara blames Arsenal for “long throw” trend

More clubs have also turned to the long throw, and former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O’Hara has unsurprisingly blamed Arsenal for the trend. Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Hara said:

“I can’t stand it, I hate it. It’s killing the game, especially the Premier League. It’s like watching non-league at the moment, some of the football I’m watching. Spurs at the weekend: territory football, head it out, [Kevin] Danso comes up, gets the towel out and starts throwing… It’s so one-dimensional.

“I get it, some of the lesser teams like Brentford, if you’ve got a long throw then it can cause problems and maybe create a chance. But the top teams doing throw-ins? I can’t believe what I’m watching. It’s all down to Arsenal, Arsenal started this. Arsenal started the long throw, the set pieces. They’ve killed the Premier League in terms of fluid football and enjoyable football.”

Arsenal respond in emphatic fashion

The former Spurs midfielder made his comments just hours before Arsenal’s 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid. Mikel Arteta and his team responded in perfect fashion, dismantling the Spanish giants with a blistering second-half performance.

That victory made Arsenal the first side to record seven consecutive wins against Spanish opposition in the Champions League, highlighting the club’s growing dominance against some of Europe’s most experienced teams since 2023.

As for O’Hara’s remarks, it raises an interesting debate about the resurgence of long throws and set-piece football.

