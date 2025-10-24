Are Arsenal’s set-pieces “killing the Premier League” or redefining it?

Arsenal have continued to find joy from dead ball situations this season, but a former Premier League player has accused them of “killing the Premier League” with what he describes as boring tactics.
The Gunners have carried on from where they left off last campaign, continuing their dominance from set pieces. A number of crucial goals from dead ball situations have helped them win key matches this season, proving especially effective against teams who sit deep defensively. Arsenal are currently the set-piece kings of Europe, so it is little surprise that other Premier League clubs have tried to emulate their success in this area over recent months.
O’Hara blames Arsenal for “long throw” trend
More clubs have also turned to the long throw, and former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O’Hara has unsurprisingly blamed Arsenal for the trend. Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Hara said:
“I can’t stand it, I hate it. It’s killing the game, especially the Premier League. It’s like watching non-league at the moment, some of the football I’m watching. Spurs at the weekend: territory football, head it out, [Kevin] Danso comes up, gets the towel out and starts throwing… It’s so one-dimensional.
“I get it, some of the lesser teams like Brentford, if you’ve got a long throw then it can cause problems and maybe create a chance. But the top teams doing throw-ins? I can’t believe what I’m watching. It’s all down to Arsenal, Arsenal started this. Arsenal started the long throw, the set pieces. They’ve killed the Premier League in terms of fluid football and enjoyable football.”
Arsenal respond in emphatic fashion
The former Spurs midfielder made his comments just hours before Arsenal’s 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid. Mikel Arteta and his team responded in perfect fashion, dismantling the Spanish giants with a blistering second-half performance.
That victory made Arsenal the first side to record seven consecutive wins against Spanish opposition in the Champions League, highlighting the club’s growing dominance against some of Europe’s most experienced teams since 2023.
As for O’Hara’s remarks, it raises an interesting debate about the resurgence of long throws and set-piece football.
What do you make of this growing trend in the Premier League?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Benjamin Kenneth
O’Hara will never pass a chance to take a dig at Arsenal. it’s not like we’re having ten throw ins per game for him to complain, it’s two or three throw ins in a game.
Even if the throw ins are 20, is not part of football?
No , it’s not killing the premier league, the success with set pieces is a case of using what we have to devastating effect, surely it is creating a significant advantage in what is turning out to be a tight title race.
This is as a direct result of the large numbers of set pieces we generate partly through our strong defense, this forces opponents into dificults situations.
But it is the well drilling of intense practices, tactical planning and exploiting these situations to score goals turning them into a deadly weapon.
I love the way certain rentaquotes are trying to spin this. It’s as if the prior to the 2025/26 season there was an unspoken rule in the PL whereby all teams had a gentleman’s agreement in place where they would all agree not to try and score from a set piece – like how Corinthian Casuals would always deliberately miss pens because they deemed pens were an unfair advantage – what happened to them, eh? Then along came same old Arsenal always cheating, ripped up the aforementioned and agreement and started scoring from set pieces every game.
It doesn’t really reduce EPL popularity, because the league has more high-profile players as compared to LaLiga and Bundesliga
A goal is a goal no matter how it’s been scored goals wins games so even if it’s through set pieces or open play it does count.
How is scoring from a set piece killing the game O’Hara you numptie. The object of the game is to score goals whether from open play, set pieces or penalties. I’ve given up listening to Talks**t, whoever is on there just says things to be controversial whether they believe what they say or not.
Is there any place in the fifa or eufa rules that says, no team should score with set pieces? If none, then, why are we bothered with a lousy comments from frustrated Gunner haters? If set piece goals will guarantee us major trophies, please, I beg you gunners, go ahead.
Well, for me it is Arsenal capitalizing on the numerous fouls on players like Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, etc….
Teams foul and kick our players to death rather than try to run and defend 1v1, try to physically intimidate us.
Arteta has just seized an opportunity to find a silver lining from us being constantly fouled; set-piece dead ball situations.
Funny how that muppet O’Hara said precious little about how often Saka is fouled; as if that was not ruining the game. However, now that we found a way to spin all those fouls, suddenly O’Hara blames Arsenal for killing the game.
Jose’ wasn’t killing the game with his defensive style? Newcastle bullying teams is not killing the game? Constantly facing low blocks against us isn’t killing the game?
I will tell you what is “killing the game” in my opinion, and that is VAR. stopping the game for minutes at a time, wrong calls, inconsistency, and worst of all is Howard Webb chatting nonsense defending the miserable state of VAR; as if we can’t see the wrong calls and incompetence with our own eyes.
I take it as a compliment when muppets like O’Hara whine, when Webb contradicts himself explaining why Saliba’s foul is a penalty, but the ones against Gyokeres and Saka were not; even though both had contact after touching the ball first.