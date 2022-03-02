Are Arsenal’s ticket price rises a step too far in these trying times?

Ticket price increase just another hit to our already damaged pockets!

With the world hit by a global pandemic for the last two years and the exiting from the EU, it was inevitable that cost of living price rises would occur to things we love and need on a daily basis.

But what wouldn’t have been seen after seven consecutive seasons of a consistent price on all Arsenal member tickets and cards would be an increase in prices, in the same year that the cost of living prices are also massively increasing.

So for us Arsenal fans to be able to go and watch our beloved Arsenal, we will now have to fork out even more alongside the increases of daily living.

If we play in Europe and compete on all fronts each season then it can be said it is worth it, but right now it doesn’t seem like it is, as all we have to fight for is fourth place having been knocked out of all competitions.

But are we supposed to be thankful that they kept it the same price for seven seasons and are now increasing it?

This is no doubt just another way of the owners getting money into their own pockets after the recent revelation of the financial losses they have suffered!

No doubt people would have still had something to say whenever a price increase happened, but surely Kroenke has enough money in his pockets to tide him over for another season at least without putting prices up alongside everything else right now!

Whether we make it to Europe or not an increase will happen either way with the below prices:

General Admission:

UCL- £49

UEL- £44

Non Europe- £40

Club Level:

UCL- £148

UEL- £136

Non Europe- £125

If fan attendance becomes even lower next season then it can be said it is due to the ticket price increases, as this will now be a case of having to choose between football, keeping a roof over our heads, food on the table and trying to keep warm in the winter months.

Although I guess some sacrifices may need to be made for people to be able to get by.

And after all of the TV broadcasting rights that are available, it may just be cheaper to watch the gunners from the warmth of our homes, that is until we all at least find some stability, where cost of living comes into play and consistency in competitions that will make a trip home and away to watch them become worth it.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_