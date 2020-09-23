Are Arteta and Ornstein’s comments on Nelson contradictory? (Opinion)

David Ornstein has claimed that Reiss Nelson has been made available for loan this week, but only last week, Mikel Arteta was talking up his improvements and telling him to be ready for his opportunity.

The winger was one of those who enjoyed being rotated into the first-team during last season, and one who continually attracted praise from the manager after training.

Unfortunately for him, he has rarely set the field alight when trying to bring that form onto the pitch, although he did manage to pick up three goals and as many assists from his 22 senior appearances last term.

Nelson came off the bench as a late substitute in the Community Shield against Liverpool, but has since been left out of the two matchday squads against both Fulham and West Ham, although you would expect him to at least make the 18-man squad for tonight’s cup tie.

With the winger having been surplus to the squads thus far, you wouldn’t begrudge him for eyeing an exit, and David Ornstein believes that is on the cards.

🚨 Arsenal open to Reiss Nelson loan move for game time, will be lots of interest. #AFC top midfield targets Partey + Aouar – trying and have back-ups if not possible. 📺 https://t.co/1Nr8vbrn6Y ➕ Thiago, Bale, Tomori, Sancho & more in @TheAthleticUK @TifoFootball_ YouTube vid pic.twitter.com/rrUkpdamrL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 23, 2020

The Arsenal manager however appeared to be telling the youngster that he needs to be ready when he is called upon, despite having been left out of the recent fixtures.

The manager also states that he had spoken to the 20 year-old, and that ‘he’s going to carry on pushing himself and the rest of the team’.

I don’t see how he will be able to push the team forward is he is elsewhere…

The full quote on Nelson from the boss, as told to Arsenal Media reads: “I think they all realise the competition we have in forward positions. I’ve already spoken with Reiss about it and I really like the way he’s training.

“I think we both agree about how much he’s improved in the last few months and he’s going to carry on pushing himself and the rest of the team. He needs to be ready because in football, unfortunately, or fortunately, things don’t take three months to change, it can take three minutes and you have to be ready when that opportunity comes.”

When asked if Reiss needed to be playing regularly, Arteta replied: “I think if you ask any of those 27 players if they need to play, they will all say ‘Yes, of course. I need to play regularly and I need minutes.’

“But at the moment it’s just not possible playing one game a week and with this rule of just being able to have 18 players, it’s very difficult to give everyone the same minutes – impossible.”

We know that a week is a long time in football, and that minds can change, but if Reiss Nelson is one who does help to push our team in training and increase competition for places, surely he should be staying at Arsenal, no?

Patrick