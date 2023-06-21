Are Bayern Munich trying to poach ALL of Arsenal’s transfer targets!

Thomas Tuchel has made Mikel Arteta his scout; the Bayern Munich coach is waiting for the Arsenal boss to settle on a transfer target, and then boom! He also wants him on his team.

Declan Rice

For months, it was well-known Arsenal wanted Declan Rice, and just as they were keen to bring him on board, Bayern Munich tried to hinder them from doing so. There were reports Tuchel had spoken with Rice over a move to the Emirates, but the Englishman or his hefty price tag ought to have led the German side to pull out of his race. The latest on Rice’s Arsenal move is that Arsenal has made two bids, with the second bid worth £90 million, but that bid has been rejected; Gooners await a third bid, hoping it will seal the deal.

Kai Havertz

Then last week, after news broke that Arsenal wanted Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Bayern was immediately linked with his swoop, but fortunately, nothing has come out of that. Arsenal are said to have made a £60 million bid for the German. By now, you know if that bid was accepted or if Chelsea is still buying their time.

Arsenal reportedly make second bid for Kai Havertz #AFC https://t.co/FVBjW5hHlJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 20, 2023

Jurrien Timber

On Monday, news broke that Arsenal were working on signing the Ajax defender. It is believed the Dutch international has already agreed personal terms to join Arsenal, with the Gunners only needing to add £20 million to their £30 million opening bid to get the deal done. While Arsenal is considering meeting the 22-year-old’s asking price, ESPN claims Bayern Munich are keen to spoil their plans.

Arsenal ought to close Timber’s swoop quickly; they need to pay Ajax what they want ASAP. Bayern may have failed in derailing their pursuit of Rice and Havertz, but in Timber’s case, they may be successful.