Are Brazil team-mates Rafaelle & Debinha discussing a move to Arsenal Women?

by Michelle

We reported in mid December that Arsenal had Brazilian international striker Debinha in their sights and rumours persist, most recently fuelled by tweets.  Debinha and Rafaelle Souza were spotted holidaying together which is most likely just as friends as they are teammates on the Brazil national team but.. they may have talked Arsenal and life in London, who knows?

Let’s take a look at the incredible skills of Debinha in action below.  She is a delight to watch!

We’re really excited about Arsenal potentially signing this outstanding international player.  What are your thoughts?  She’s at the top of Jonas Eidevall’s wish list, and ours!!

Michelle Maxwell

