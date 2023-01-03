Are Brazil team-mates Rafaelle & Debinha discussing a move to Arsenal Women?

Are Brazil team-mates Rafaelle & Debinha talking about Arsenal Women? by Michelle

We reported in mid December that Arsenal had Brazilian international striker Debinha in their sights and rumours persist, most recently fuelled by tweets. Debinha and Rafaelle Souza were spotted holidaying together which is most likely just as friends as they are teammates on the Brazil national team but.. they may have talked Arsenal and life in London, who knows?

🚨 Photos of Debinha on holiday with Rafaelle Souza will obviously boost the reports she will be one of Arsenal's three likely signings.#BarclaysWSL https://t.co/3eLkjDXLRz — Graham Falk (@GrahamFalk) December 29, 2022

Let’s take a look at the incredible skills of Debinha in action below. She is a delight to watch!

We’re really excited about Arsenal potentially signing this outstanding international player. What are your thoughts? She’s at the top of Jonas Eidevall’s wish list, and ours!!

