Are Chelsea going to force Arsenal to break their transfer record to secure Mudryk?

Why Arsenal May Need To Break Their Transfer Record In Order To Have A Successful Winter Transfer Window

Arsenal goes into the winter transfer window with one goal in mind: to strengthen their offensive line. Because of Gabriel Jesus’ injury a few weeks ago, adding another attacker this winter was simply not in question.

Mykhailo Mudryk could be the attacker who moves to the Emirates. For months, the Shakhtar Donetsk star has been “pushing” for a move to Arsenal, and failing to sign him will be a “transfer failure”.

Arsenal appeared to be the only club with genuine interest in the “Ukrainian Neymar” in recent days, but the Guardian now reports that Chelsea are also interested. Chelsea’s interest could be bad news for Arsenal.

Don't pay anything above £60M for Mudryk @Arsenal. If Chelsea wants to pay €100M, let them go ahead. We're rebuilding from scratch. Chelsea on the other hand are used to buying success. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 30, 2022

How is this bad news? Shakhtar may be pleased with Chelsea’s entry into the transfer race for their star player because it allows them to stick to the £85 million price tag they have slapped on him.

If Arsenal is certain Mudryk is their man, they should meet Shakhtar’s asking price, which could result in their most expensive purchase.

Arsenal’s most expensive signing up to now is Nicolas Pepe, who cost the club £72 million in 2019. If Arsenal fails to do so (meet Shakhtar’s asking price), Chelsea, who are known for their willingness to spend, could easily steal Mudryk from under their nose.

Anyway, Mudryk has already stated his preference for Arsenal, so should we be concerned about Chelsea?

Darren N

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our fantastic captain – Martin Odegaard

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids