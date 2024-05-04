Are Crystal Palace set to poach Reiss Nelson to replace Michael Olise

Arsenal will attempt to revamp their squad this summer in order to maintain their competitive edge. Signing top-tier players will be necessary, but first, other players must make way.

Winger Reiss Nelson is one of the Gunners who is likely to be on the chopping board. Given his talent, the 24-year-old cannot continue to warm the bench as he has. It’s terrible that he hasn’t been able to break into Mikel Arteta’s team, but it merely demonstrates the club’s already high standards.

That being said, where is Nelson likely to go? According to football transfers, the Hale End graduate could move to Crystal Palace this summer.

Palace is emerging as a serious contender for Nelson. And Arsenal are tipped to welcome their approach and would be willing to facilitate the transfer if a £30 million offer is made by Palace.

Whether the Premier League side will meet Arsenal’s asking price is still up in the air.

However, after evaluating this potential deal, it is clear that it benefits everyone. Arsenal can boost their transfer budget with the player’s departure; Crystal Palace lands a quality winger who may potentially replace the in-demand Michael Olise; and Nelson gets the fresh start he seeks.

Ultimately, if Nelson departs, Arsenal could recruit an elite winger like Pedro Neto or Michael Olise to compete with Bukayo Saka for a starting role.

