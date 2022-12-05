Are Edu and Arteta in Los Angeles to ask Josh Kroenke for more transfer funds?

The Arsenal squad are on their way to Dubai to play in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon and AC Miland, with the first game just three days away, so it was quite a surprise to see that both Mikel Arteta and Edu were snapped in Los Angeles last night preparing to watch the LA Rams with Josh Kroenke.

Paula Gaspar, Edu’s wife, on Instagram, in attendance to watch the LA Rams against the Seattle Seahawks at the Stan Kroenke-owned SoFi Stadium this evening. 👀 #afc pic.twitter.com/3X3VgEyOFZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 4, 2022

Of course, with Mikel Arteta already mentioning a while back that his Arsenal squad was still “very thin” to compete on all fronts, and the latest injury news regarding Gabriel Jesus, it would be no surprise if Arsenal were to be very active in the January transfer window with the super congested fixture list coming up, starting on Boxing Day.

All of us Arsenal know that top-level reinforcements are needed if we want to stay at the top of the League, and players like Mudryk et all will not come cheap, so I am sure that Edu and Arteta will make it clear to Josh Kroenke that, withour added investment, we are unlikely to sustain our challenge.

I am also pretty certain that Josh is also keen for Arsenal to stay at the top, so I’m confident that Kroenke will make sure Arteta gets whoever he wants.

Do you agree?