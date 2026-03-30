Are Gunners Right To Skip The International Break?

Nearly Arsenal’s entire first eleven have now withdrawn from international duty. In fact, you could argue that the eight Gunners remaining (nine if we count Kiwior) who are still with their national teams are either involved in a World Cup play-off or feel that their place on the plane to North America is not certain. It is not coincidental that those who have withdrawn are all confident of playing this summer.

Injuries, Timing and Strategy

In the case of Eze, Odegaard and Timber, injuries had kept them out of the Carabao Cup Final, while Madueke was spotted leaving Wembley on Friday wearing a brace on his left knee. Yet the number of withdrawals is too high to be a coincidence.

I am sure Mikel Arteta will publicly claim certain individuals have been playing with a knock for a while, and that he and his staff have the data to prove who is close to being in the red zone. Privately, the Spaniard will have pre-arranged with his squad and their national team managers an unofficial break. For example, Thomas Tuchel might agree that it is beneficial for Rice and Saka to have a physical and mental rest at home with their families instead of playing against Japan.

Managing Resources for Success

Put it this way: the majority of the names currently labelled as injured will be available for selection for the Southampton tie and certainly for the trip to Portugal.

Supporters who are not Gooners will use this as the latest stick to beat our team with. Yet Mikel Arteta’s priority is giving his club the best possible chance of success. It is his job to find the smallest details to give himself the best possible chance of doing that. If that means the 44-year-old compromising with his players and their national sides to miss friendly fixtures, knowing their place is secure for America, Canada and Mexico, then the juice is worth the squeeze.

Other clubs have done the same in the past and have the freedom to do so now.

It is called managing your resources.

If we are champions in May, the ends justify the means.

Dan Smith