Are Havertz, Jorginho and Jesus key to Arsenal’s Champions League chances?

Could Jesus and Havertz be our road to success in the UCL?

The champions league draw was announced this week and Arsenal found out that they’d be facing off against Portuguese giants FC Porto in what should be a great match up and probably our hardest opponent yet in The Champions League this season.

FC Porto currently sit 3rd in Liga Portugal on 31 points, 3 points behind leaders Sporting and have had a pretty good season. It will be a definite challenge for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad but hopefully we can come away victorious.

Arsenal have been out of The Champions League for many years now and with such a young squad experience will be key to our success and with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Jorginho coming into Arteta’s squad, could be a massive boost for pur UCL chances.

Having all played in this prestigious competition previously and Havertz and Jorginho actually winning the whole thing with Chelsea, where funnily they were victorious over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus in what was a match I’m sure none of them will ever forget.

Havertz has been in incredible form lately and although I had my doubts about him, he’s happily proved me wrong. After what seemed to be a somewhat rocky start, Havertz has burst into this Arsenal side like he’s been here for years, and is probably at the best I’ve seen him since winning the UCL. Playing in a deeper role for Arteta instead of a striker seems to have worked well for Havertz and he seems to have slotted into that midfield role effortlessly. Getting on the scoresheet a lot now, his form and experience could be vital for Arsenal hopes for the rest of the tournament.

Jorginho also walked away in 2021 with a Champions League trophy after being a vital part of Chelsea manager at the time Thomas Tuchel’s squad in the build up to the final, in what was a tough competition that year, facing off against the likes of Atletico Madrid, FC Porto, Real Madrid and then City in the final. Playing Porto both home and away so should know what to expect when going to Portugal to face them in the round of 16. Although we have Odegaard, I think experience could be the key to going far and Jorginho for me could be a big part of that.

Although Jesus hasn’t won the Champions League the striker will be a big part of our squad as we look to compete, and like the others, you can’t buy experience.

What’s your thoughts on the draw Gooners? And do you think Havertz, Jorginho and Jesus will play big roles in our journey?

Daisy Mae

