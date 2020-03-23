Are Juventus really a bigger club than Arsenal? Emery thinks so…

Emery Never Thought Arsenal Were A Big Club by Dan Smith

Unai Emery’s explanation as to why Ramsey left us for Juventus gives us an insight into how the Spaniard perceived us and ultimately why he failed.

While Arteta was equally a cheap option at least he has certain standards that he expects and demands.

Maybe because he used to be our captain, but he would never refer to Juventus as a bigger club where he can ‘win a great deal’ as Emery did on Tutto Juve.

“Ramsey decided to leave and he joined a big club. Aaron will be very important for Juventus, as he shares their ambition. I complimented him on his choice, because he picked a club where he can win a great deal. It’s an interesting challenge for him.”

No one can argue that the Italian Champions have been more successful than us in the last decade, but your manager shouldn’t be saying that. He should be convincing his players they can be successful, not congratulating one of our best assets for moving to a club who ‘share his ambition.’

Imagine the youngsters hearing that?

How do you convince an Auba or Laca to extend their contracts when the head coach is giving a history lesson on why Juventus are so amazing?

Yet we are meant to believe this was a man who topped a shortlist of 30? That when his values and ethos were heard he became first choice? Mediocrity starts from the top and slides down to the bottom. If Stan Kroenke sets poor standards, you can’t be surprised when that’s evidenced on the pitch.

First, we accepted the criteria of finishing only in the top 4 as enough then found reasons to justify giving our rivals our talent. Then we are being led by someone who clearly never saw us as a big club nor believed he could make us into one.

Arsene Wenger sold Van Persie to Man United but he never patted him on the back and congratulated him, to me that’s a sackable offence to any owner who cared.

We will lose Aubameyang in the summer because the reality is at this moment he can move where he’s more likely to win trophies.

I can say it, your manager should not…

Dan Smith